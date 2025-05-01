"How easy and seamless they make it for us" - Dante Leon stacks praise on ONE Championship's athlete experience

Incoming ONE welterweight submission grappling world title challenger Dante Leon couldn't ask for a better experience than ONE Championship is currently giving him.

In a recent talk with the Cageside Press via their YouTube channel, Leon said that the world's largest martial arts organization has treated him and other fighters with extra care, especially when they have an upcoming fight, as he explained:

"Watching the events back is great, but the biggest thing is how easy and seamless they make it for us from when we get off the plane to when we go home. And that, to an athlete busting ass all the time and really focusing on this, that's everything."

Check out Dante Leon's interview below:

This incredible athlete's experience has helped the Canadian Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist win his first two bouts in the promotion, with a swift submission over Bruno Pucci in his debut at ONE Fight Night 26 in December 2024 and a unanimous decision win over Tommy Langaker in January 2025 at ONE Fight Night 27.

Dante Leon proclaims the Ruotolo twins as two of the best grapplers in the sport today

During the same interview with Cageside Press, the Pedigo Submission Fighting standout admitted that the Ruotolo twins have been at the top of the submission grappling food chain for some time now.

Dante Leon explained that Tye became the number one athlete for quite some time until Kade had a meteoric rise to be at par with his twin, as he claimed:

"Kade and Tye for a long time-for a long time, Tye was the best guy in the world, and then now Kade has kind of stepped in and got that since the CJI event."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

