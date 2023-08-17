"How is that even a question?" - Fans pick the first coach that would be inducted into UFC's Coaching Hall of Fame, if there ever was one

Behind nearly every successful UFC athlete, there is an exceptional coach. Often, the crucial contribution of coaches to a fighter's in-ring performance is undervalued. In the midst of intense MMA encounters, coaches can guide fighters in attaining the mental state necessary for triumph in a live-fight situation.

Recently, combat sports journalist Alex Behunin proposed the inclusion of a new category in the UFC Hall of Fame dedicated to the top MMA coaches. Behunin initiated a poll on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), featuring a selection of the most prominent coaches in MMA history.

These coaches have played instrumental roles in shaping some of the UFC's most remarkable champions. The list had Javier Mendez, known for guiding Khabib Nurmagomedov, Greg Jackson, who coached heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Firas Zahabi, the coach behind former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, and Rafael Cordeiro, renowned for training fighters like Kelvin Gastelum and Beneil Dariush.

Check out Behunin's post below:

Behunin further recommended that Ray Longo, the head coach of bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling, should be included in the list, replacing Firas Zahabi.

Fans joined the conversation by sharing their preferred coaches and expressed a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"@raylongomma and @GregJacksonMMA"

Another wrote:

"James Krause for sure."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Ray Longo not being an option is mental it’s between him and Javier Mendez for me"

"HOW IS THAT EVEN A QUESTION?????????????"

"Rafael Cordeiro of course, you bunch of filthy disgusting casuals."

"Should be posthumous for Abdulmanap imo."

"Trevor wittman but honestly Greg Jackson or Javier Mendez should go first."

"The disrespect towards @John_Kavanagh is CRAZY!!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️"

USADA sample count for the UFC 292 main event

Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to put his bantamweight championship on the line against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. The upcoming pay-per-view spectacle is slated for August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

However, a potential hurdle has been overcome with the completion of pre-fight drug testing carried out by USADA for the main event fighters. Recent reports from MMA journalist Jed I. Goodman indicate that both Sterling and O'Malley have effectively passed a considerable number of drug tests throughout their affiliation with the UFC and USADA.

Reportedly, Aljamain Sterling has successfully navigated 94 tests, while Sean O'Malley's track record boasts 119 passed tests.

