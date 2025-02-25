"How every child should be brought up!" - Fans in awe over heartwarming video montage of Tom Aspinall's childhood feat. training sessions with father

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of a new touching video that went viral online showing Tom Aspinall training with his father when he was a child. Aspinall received a lot of accolades for starting training so early in life.

The Brit's father Andy Aspinall has been instrumental in his son's rise to prominence in mixed martial arts which eventually saw him becoming the interim heavyweight champion at UFC 295 by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in the opening round.

Combat sports media outlet Red Corner MMA recently posted a clip from Aspinall's latest YouTube video named 'How To Improve As A Fighter' on social media in which the 31-year-old was seen honing his submission and takedown skills with his father in his younger days.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''These types of athletes are the ones to transcend their sport''

Another one stated:

''How every child should be brought up!''

Other fans wrote:

''On his way to become one of the greatest mixed martial artist and The Greatest Heavyweight ever (nobody is coming close for decades atleast)''

''Don’t worry, Jones will end all questions. You will see why you ALWAYS bet on black. Keep putting your hope in the English and they will keep letting you down!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @redcorner.mma on Instagram]

In an interview with talkSPORT.com last year, Andy talked candidly about quitting his lucrative job to support Aspinall's MMA career. He opened a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) school in the UK as a result.

''I did 25 years in IT. I was a contractor for a long time making good money... but Tom was very good at jiu-jitsu and there weren’t many jiu-jitsu schools open. I just decided to teach jiu-jitsu and hoped that Tom at 12, and my other son at 9, would teach jiu-jitsu because they’d have a career then.” [H/t: talkSPORT]

Michael Bisping shares a potential date for the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

Everyone in the MMA community has been anticipating the official announcement of the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall matchup for the undisputed heavyweight title but the UFC has not released any information yet.

UFC analyst and former fighter Michael Bisping recently shared a potential date for the heavyweight matchup in a video shared on his YouTube channel, saying:

''I don't know what's going on with that one? We’ve got to get an announcement on Tom versus Jones pretty soon. I would say if they're going to fight on International Fight Week or something like that, they’ve got to announce it. They’ve got to start the training camps, and the fact that they haven’t is giving me cause for concern.”

Check out more reactions below (8:47):

