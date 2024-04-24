"How every kid should be raised" - Fans react to Laura Sanko's son carrying out farming duties in a track loader 

UFC analyst Laura Sanko recently shared a clip on social media that garnered a lot of positive reactions from fans. The video showed Sanko's teenage son operating a track loader to carry out farm chores.

Sanko, a former MMA fighter herself, is a prominent figure in the UFC world. Apart from being a regular analyst for ESPN, she also holds the distinction of being the UFC's first female color commentator.

In the recent post, she captioned the video:

"Is it child labor if it's your kid?"

Check out Laura Sanko's post below:

Fans loved the glimpse into Sanko's family life and praised her for raising her son to be hardworking and responsible.

One fan wrote:

“How every kid should be raised.”

Another praised the UFC analyst and commentator, writing:

"Better than video games any day. Great job mama 🙌🏽”

Several others chimed in writing:

“Raising him right”

“Great job that young man is ahead of the pack "

"That boy bout to have a starting salary of 30 an hr by 18"

Check out some of the comments on post below:

Fans react to Sanko's post

When Dana White praised Laura Sanko following her commentary debut at UFC 293

UFC President Dana White lauded Laura Sanko's performance in her debut as a UFC pay-per-view commentator at UFC 293 in September last year. Sanko impressed White with her fight knowledge and professionalism.

White, in a press conference following the event, commended Sanko:

"She knew everything about every kid here and she watched every single fight that you could watch on all the kids that were on the card. She's a true professional. She knows she's like the Ronda Rousey, you know, of commentating. She knows she's first; she knows she's carrying the banner for women to break into this role."

Check out Dana White's comments on Sanko below:

