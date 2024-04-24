  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "How every kid should be raised" - Fans react to Laura Sanko's son carrying out farming duties in a track loader 

"How every kid should be raised" - Fans react to Laura Sanko's son carrying out farming duties in a track loader 

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 24, 2024 11:19 GMT
Fans react to latest post from Laura Sanko. [Image courtesy: @laura_sanko on Instagram]
Fans react to latest post from Laura Sanko. [Image courtesy: @laura_sanko on Instagram]

UFC analyst Laura Sanko recently shared a clip on social media that garnered a lot of positive reactions from fans. The video showed Sanko's teenage son operating a track loader to carry out farm chores.

Sanko, a former MMA fighter herself, is a prominent figure in the UFC world. Apart from being a regular analyst for ESPN, she also holds the distinction of being the UFC's first female color commentator.

In the recent post, she captioned the video:

"Is it child labor if it's your kid?"

Check out Laura Sanko's post below:

Fans loved the glimpse into Sanko's family life and praised her for raising her son to be hardworking and responsible.

One fan wrote:

“How every kid should be raised.”

Another praised the UFC analyst and commentator, writing:

"Better than video games any day. Great job mama 🙌🏽”

Several others chimed in writing:

“Raising him right”
“Great job that young man is ahead of the pack "
"That boy bout to have a starting salary of 30 an hr by 18"

Check out some of the comments on post below:

Fans react to Sanko&#039;s post
Fans react to Sanko's post

When Dana White praised Laura Sanko following her commentary debut at UFC 293

UFC President Dana White lauded Laura Sanko's performance in her debut as a UFC pay-per-view commentator at UFC 293 in September last year. Sanko impressed White with her fight knowledge and professionalism.

White, in a press conference following the event, commended Sanko:

"She knew everything about every kid here and she watched every single fight that you could watch on all the kids that were on the card. She's a true professional. She knows she's like the Ronda Rousey, you know, of commentating. She knows she's first; she knows she's carrying the banner for women to break into this role."

Check out Dana White's comments on Sanko below:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?