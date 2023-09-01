"How did they f**k that one up?!" - Sean O'Malley shares stunned reaction to rumored UFC 5 cover athletes

Sean O'Malley was left speechless after finding out who would be featured on the cover of UFC 5, the latest version of the game, set to be released on October 27.

The official cover of the game is yet to be released, but there are strong rumors that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Valentina Shevchenko will be the featured athletes.

It isn't clear whether Sean O'Malley is surprised by the inclusion of both fighters or one in particular, and it seems that the new bantamweight king may have wanted to be on the front of UFC 5 himself.

But 'Sugar' was assured by his brother that it might be better to remain off the game's cover. According to Daniel O'Malley, a curse follows those featured on the cover, pointing out that both Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya suffered losses after featuring on the front of UFC 4.

During a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' said:

"Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are the official co... how did they f**k that one up?!"

O'Malley's brother then said:

"You know what, it may end up being a blessing in disguise, because there is a UFC curse if you're on the cover. The next year you lose."

Watch the video below from 31:18:

Jon Jones is looking forward to Sean O'Malley's next few fights

Sean O'Malley took on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 last weekend. 'Sugar' proved to the world that he was as good as he said he was and knocked out 'Funk Master' in the second round to claim the bantamweight throne.

O'Malley's performance surprised many, as he was able to defend multiple takedown attempts from Sterling, something not many fighters have been able to do in the past consistently.

'Sugar' ended Aljamain Sterling's nine-fight win streak emphatically, and Jon Jones has now likened Sean O'Malley's rise to that of Conor McGregor.

'Bones' appeared to be highly impressed by O'Malley's victory over Sterling and was full of praise for 'Sugar' during a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast. He said this:

"I'm most excited about Sean O'Malley. I'm excited about him, I think he has the look, he reminds me a lot of McGregor. He's really raw and authentic... He's gonna be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that, I always put my money on the wrestler, and O'Malley, he's looking like the total package. I'm gonna be tuning in to his pay-per-views for the next two years, for sure."

Watch the video below from 46:45: