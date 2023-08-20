"How are you feeling" - Tim Welch comes back to haunt former UFC star after latter's advice to "bet everything" on Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch took a dig at a former UFC star for his betting advice on O'Malley's bantamweight title bout with Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling was making his fourth bantamweight title defense against O'Malley at UFC 292, and the result of their showdown wasn't what Darren Till had predicted. Welch responded to the Brit's post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"How are you feeling"

Darren Till had asked his followers to bet everything on Aljamain Sterling as 'Funk Master' was walking to the octagon to lock horns with Sean O'Malley.

Things didn't go according to his wishes, as O'Malley landed a perfect right hand and then barraged Sterling with a flurry of hammer fists to knock him out in the second round. 'Sugar' was crowned the new bantamweight champion, ending Sterling's 29-month reign.

Tim Welch had made a bold prediction of Sean O'Malley knocking out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Tim Welch was of the firm belief that Sean O'Malley would knock Aljamain Sterling out on the feet. He counted O'Malley's unique fighting style and calculated striking as potent weapons that would work in his favor. Welch also believed that Sterling would try grappling and avoid staying on the feet with 'Sugar'.

His assessment turned out somewhat similar to his perception. Sterling just about edged the first round before things quickly took a sharp turn in the second.

In an interview with Submission Radio last week, Welch said:

"When [Sterling] pins people on the fence and he’s punching, and you know he’s probably going to shoot in a second, he’s so good at punching and getting into entry, there’s not even room for him to get KO’d. So, I definitely think that’s his plan, especially when we’re in the open."

He added:

"He’s probably going to stand about three, four feet away, throw some stupid stuff and try to get Sean to overcommit, and then drop down into a double leg. For sure, the longer it’s on the feet, the higher the chances that Sean’s going to KO him.”

