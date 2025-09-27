"How did you get it out of the country?" - Joe Rogan floored by 'The Smashing Machine' Mark Kerr’s biggest Pride FC payday in Japan

Joe Rogan was taken aback when he learned about Mark Kerr's largest payday while competing in Pride Fighting Championships in Japan. The fact that Kerr received this payment in cash elicited an even more animated reaction from the UFC color commentator.

Kerr was a part of the UFC during the promotion's early days, participating in four fights and winning each of them. Afterward, he signed with Pride FC, where he competed for about five years and achieved a record of 6-4-1(NC).

In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, the former UFC heavyweight was asked about his biggest paycheck in Pride FC. In response, Kerr said:

"Little over half a million. Cash."

Rogan, who was stunned by the amount, replied:

"Damn, back then that was a lot... How did you get it out of the country? [laughs]"

Check out Joe Rogan's reaction below (1:25:22):

Joe Rogan hypes up Mark Kerr's biopic ahead of theatrical release

A cinematic portrayal of Mark Kerr's journey as an MMA fighter is set to be released. The biopic, titled The Smashing Machine, stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role and will be available in theaters in the United States and various other countries on Oct. 3.

Earlier this month, the movie reportedly received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, which visibly moved Johnson. Ahead of the theatrical release, Joe Rogan seemingly promoted the film and sang high praises on Johnson and Kerr in a post on X, writing:

"A trip down memory lane with the great and powerful Mark Kerr! The new film "The Smashing Machine" about his life [starring] @therock is truly excellent. The Rock REALLY nailed it as Mark. Just an amazing performance. Mark is one of the real legends of the sport and a pioneer of MMA! His stories on the podcast were amazing, and it’s really great to see him clean and healthy!"

