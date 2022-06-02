How to get the UFC 277 presale code?

For eager fans waiting to get a piece of the action at UFC 277, a presale code can be easily obtained by submitting a few relevant details on UFC’s official website. The presale code guaruntess early access to UFC ticketsales.

This edition of the UFC numbered event sets the stage for one of the most anticipated rematches of all time in Pena vs. Nunes 2. As both fighters prepare to battle it out on July 30, the presale for the event will go live this Thursday, June 2.

To enter the presale, fans can use this presale link and then fill out their names, country of residence and email in the corresponding fields to obtain the presale code. Presale code holders will be granted early access to UFC 277 ticket sales, which will be available on ticketmaster.com.

This edition of the UFC will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 30. The main card will feature 5 bouts, including two title bouts.

UFC 277 could be one of the most explosive cards of the year

In addition to Nunes vs. Pena 2 the UFC 277 card also features a bout between former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara France. The two will clash heads in hopes of getting their hands on the interim flyweight strap and a subsequent crack at reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Having taken out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and top contender Askar Askarov in his last two outings, Kara-France looks ready as ever to face the former champ.

Moreno, meanwhile, will be on the lookout to register a win against Kara-France and fast-track his way to yet another shot at the title.

Another attraction of UFC 277 will take place in the heavyweight division, where former heavyweight title challenger and fan favourite Derrick Lewis will take on Sergei Pavlovich.

Lewis is coming off a knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa and will be eager to get back in the win column again while Pavlovich hunts for a fourth consecutive ufc win.

The stacked card also features former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Magomed Ankalaev, who is on an eight-fight win streak.

