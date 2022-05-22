UFC 277 line-up announced, interim flyweight title bout officially confirmed

The UFC has revealed the line-up for their second July pay-per-view offering, headlined by two title fights. UFC 277 will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 30.

The highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will headline this stacked fight card. This will be their second meeting in the main event after Pena shockingly dethroned Nunes at UFC 269.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will take on Kai Kara-France as the rumored interim flyweight title fight finally comes to fruition.

The event will also feature a heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich. Both Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold have been calling each other out for months and will finally meet in the octagon.

Moreover, in light heavyweight bout, No. 4 ranked Magomed Ankalaev will square off against Anthony Smith.

Brandon Moreno will take on Kai-Kara France for the interim UFC flyweight title

The interim flyweight title was created due to Deiveson Figueiredo not being able to compete.

'Deus da Guerra' is currently recovering from a hand injury he suffered in his trilogy bout against Brandon Moreno. The undisputed champion could be out of action until the end of the year. In the midst of his long-term absence, the flyweight division must move on.

Brandon Moreno's participation in the interim title fight raises no question as he and Figueiredo have fought three times already, with one fight ending in a draw. The Mexican won the second one but lost the third encounter with to lose the belt to Figuieredo.

Considering the situation, 'The Assasin Baby' will take on Kai-Kara France. The Kiwi fighter was considered by Figueiredo as a potential future opponent instead of Moreno. The Kiwi is on a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Rogério Bontorin, Cody Garbrandt, and Askar Askarov.

Interestingly, the two previously fought back in 2019 with Moreno winning by unanimous decision.

The interim title fight was first reported by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, who was told the same by Brandon Royval after his win over Matt Schnell at UFC 274.

Bronsteter posted on Twitter:

"I just spoke with Brandon Royval backstage and he said that he would like to be the backup for an interim flyweight title fight that he heard is in the works between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France."

So the fight will finally happen and the division will have an interim champion who will wait for Deiveson Figueiredo to make his eventual return.

