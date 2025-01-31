"How is he going to understand Alex Pereira?" - Dricus du Plessis convinced 'Poatan' will be of no help to the Sean Strickland corner at UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis recently shared his reaction to Alex Pereira reportedly cornering Sean Strickland in their fight at UFC 312. 'Stillknocks' dismissed the notion that 'Poatan' would be helpful and questioned how Strickland would communicate with the Brazilian.

For context, coach Eric Nicksick recently revealed that Pereira would be present in Strickland's corner for his middleweight title rematch against du Plessis at UFC 312 in Sydney next month. Pereira notably beat Strickland via first-round knockout at UFC 276 in July 2022. However, the two have since buried the hatchet and have trained together on occasion.

While many believe 'Poatan' being in Strickland's corner would help the title challenger, the reigning 185-pound king doesn't concur. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, the South African fighter recently opened up about the Brazilian corner Strickland and said:

"He was in the corner in the first fight, too. I mean, they don’t even speak the same language. It doesn’t really make much of a difference. Strickland could barely understand his own coach, who’s also American. How is he going to understand Alex Pereira.”

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (3:57):

Daniel Cormier on Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland in his fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 and questioned whether it was wise for the Brazilian champion to do so given that he has a title fight of his own coming up.

Pereira is set to face Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight title fight at UFC 313 in March. In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, 'DC' shared his two cents on the Brazilian assuming the role of a cornerman for Strickland and said:

"This, to me, tells me that Pereira and Strickland are building a relationship that’s very strong. Why? Because we already know that Pereira has a fight on the books. Las Vegas. UFC 313... To me, it seems dangerous. To me, it seems risky for Alex to go all the way to Australia knowing everything that goes into a training camp and how hard that travel can be on your body when you’re preparing to continue to defend your world championship. So how strong is that bond? How much does Sean Strickland now mean to Alex Pereira for him to take that risk? Because trust me, it is a risk.”

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (12:30):

