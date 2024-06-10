It took some time, but Mikey Musumeci finally unleashed his inner Sith Lord when he dealt with Gabriel Sousa in their grudge match. 'Darth Rigatoni' finally got his revenge against Sousa at ONE 167 this past weekend, three years after he suffered defeat at the hands of the Brazilian star.

Musumeci secured a limb-breaking Calf Crusher submission finish over Sousa in their bantamweight submission grappling showdown at Impact Arena, but it was his post-match promo that clearly captivated the audience.

Usually a laidback and fun-loving person, Musumeci was scathing on the microphone and addressed the perceived disrespect he had to endure from Sousa.

Although he calmed down a bit a day after the match, Mikey Musumeci still addressed his outburst while thanking his teammates for helping him prepare for the fight.

Musumeci wrote on Instagram:

"What I love about jiu-jitsu is you don't need to be a tough guy, you can speak with your jiu-jitsu and that's what I worked so hard to do today. 😭 All glory to God!!! I want to thank my professor @cobrinhacharles for bringing my jiu-jitsu to another level, I am so grateful for how much he has helped me 😭❤️. @treigning_lab Coach Cal for helping me so much as well!"

He added:

"My brother @ftcclv for training and helping me every day. @kennedy_jiujitsu as well and everyone that has helped me in my life. God bless everyone. How do you guys like rebel Mikey? 💀🤣🤪🔪"

Musumeci lost in his first match against Sousa in 2021 at Who's Number One, and that fateful matchup ultimately became the catalyst for the rivalry between the two to explode.

With such a history between the two, it won't be such an outlandish idea that they might face each other once more a third time.

Mikey Musumeci admits loss to Gabriel Sousa was a wake-up call

Mikey Musumeci was already considered one of the best submission grapplers of his generation when he faced Sousa in 2021.

His credentials, however, rested heavily on his gi success and he was in his first year of no-gi when he faced and lost to Sousa.

In an interview with ONE Championship a few days between ONE 167, Musumeci said losing to Sousa was a pivotal point in his no-gi career.

"To see my level from then to now, you know? Because that was my first year of no gi, so I was constantly seeking progress then. And I feel like I made some crazy improvements from then to now."

