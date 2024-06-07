WATCH: Mikey Musumeci defies conventions, breaks the nerd stereotype on his way to submission grappling greatness

When people describe an uber-dominant combat sports athlete, few would think about a 5-foot-7, 61kg (about 134 pounds), nerdy-looking, 27-year-old from Las Vegas named Mikey Musumeci.

'Darth Rigatoni' is the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship and is one of the most respected fighters on the roster with an unblemished record through six contests in the promotion.

Despite his many world-class performances inside the Circle, few know about Musumeci's story and ONE Championship saw fit to give fans a look into Musumeci's early life which they posted on YouTube.

Check out Mikey Musumeci's rise to greatness under ONE Championship below.

Musumeci's dominance under the world's largest martial arts promotion has been unquestioned in the eyes of many fans who have followed his career and he has proved it time and time again.

Among his six victories, the Cobrinha BJJ and Evolve MMA product has four submission wins and it includes him tapping out former ONE lightweight MMA world champ Shinya Aoki with his own signature submission move.

Mikey Musumeci is gunning for non-stop action at ONE 167

Musumeci will take to the Circle at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, against the only man to ever defeat him via submission - Gabriel Sousa.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci revealed just how much his rematch with the Brazilian star truly matters to him and his career:

"I want him to dogfight with me. And then we'll see who's standing after that. We'll see if I get f***ed up. We'll see if I f**k him up. Who wants it more? And I want this sh*t so bad."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.