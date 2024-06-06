“I want this sh*t so bad” - Mikey Musumeci willing to go all out to pull one back against Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci is ready to pull out all the stops if it means scoring a win at ONE 167. Emanating from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Darth Rigatoni' will return to the circle seeking his seventh straight victory under the ONE Championship banner.

He'll look to do so when he welcomes Brazilian star Gabriel Sousa to martial arts' biggest global stage.

Having suffered a devastating loss against Sousa under the Who's Number One banner in September 2021, Musumeci's matchup with the former IBJJF world champion will be his most personal yet.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their long-awaited sequel, Mikey Musumeci made it clear that he's willing to go all out if it means evening the series with one of his greatest rivals:

"I want him to dogfight with me," Musumeci said. "And then we'll see who's standing after that. We'll see if I get f***ed up. We'll see if I f**k him up. Who wants it more? And I want this sh*t so bad."

Though Musumeci currently reigns as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, he will leave his 26 pounds of gold at home as he steps up to bantamweight against Gabriel Sousa.

Gabriel Sousa confident he can put away Mikey Musumeci a second time at ONE 167

With 126 wins to his credit, Gabriel Sousa will be one of the most experienced and accomplished grapplers that Mikey Musumeci has ever faced in his submission grappling.

On top of that, Sousa already holds a win over 'Darth Rigatoni', making him more than confident that he'll come out on top once again when the two meet at ONE 167 in a matter of hours:

"It's hard to say, like how I'm gonna do it perfectly because it's a match. Everything can happen. But the way I can see is I will get him in side control again or mount to back. Honestly, that's the way I could see because we're not gonna wrestle, he's not gonna wrestle me. For sure, one hundred percent positive," said Gabriel Sousa.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on June 7.