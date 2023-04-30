How Hasbulla making $250K in 48 hours led to him signing with the UFC

Social media personality Hasbulla was signed to the UFC last year. However, the move confused many as to why the 20-year-old was signed to the company. While it has since been revealed that the signing is just for promotional activities, Dana White once talked about how the idea of signing 'Mini Khabib' came up.

While speaking in front of the media, UFC president Dana White revealed that the 20-year-old once made $250,000 in 48 hours in collaboration with the YouTube group The Nelk Boys and it eventually led to the UFC signing the social-media sensation.

While revealing that 'Mini Khabib' is going to have his character in the UFC video game and will get a fight kit, Dana White said:

"The Nelk Boys went out to Russia. They did all this cool sh*t with him and said, 'I'm gonna make a Hasbulla Full Send T-Shirt.' They did, they sold like $500,000 worth of Hasbulla T-Shirts in like 48 hours something ridiculous like that and they gave him half the money.

"So we did a deal with Hasbulla. We signed him to a deal. He is gonna be in the video game and he gets his own fight kit, you know, and he got paid for that. So that dude’s doing some cool sh*t and making some big money. Could not happen to a nicer, nicer kid. I like him.”

Watch the video below:

Hasbulla in UFC: Was 'Mini Khabib' canceled recently?

The 20-year-old became a talking point on the internet earlier this month after a video of him hitting his cat surfaced on the internet. He received a lot of backlash because of it and was heavily criticized for his actions.

However, he responded to the backlash by claiming that his actions were just an attempt to discipline his cat who was misbehaving. While suggesting that he loves his cat more than the people criticizing him, he said:

"She (Barsik) was misbehaving, and I just pulled the ear, and that's it. I love my cat more than you. If I didn't love the cat, I wouldn't have it at home. My (favorite) animal is a cat. And when she disobeyed, I scolded her a little. And you are attacking me for nothing."

Watch the video below:

Hasbulla @Hasbulla_NFT For everyone asking me without the full picture. For everyone asking me without the full picture. 🐈❤️ https://t.co/9FMmbaF4zc

