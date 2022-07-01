How is Joe Rogan related to health and fitness brand 'Onnit'

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan is the co-founder of fitness brand Onnit. Rogan is a major promoter of Onnit products, with the company being sold to Unilever PLC in 2021.

Unilever is one of the largest companies in Great Britain and was founded in 1929. The deal is estimated to have cost Unilever between $100-400 million, with Onnit originally starting via an $80,000 dollar loan.

As mentioned, Rogan is the biggest promoter of the brand, which has unquestionably helped get the business to the level it is today. The partnership first started back in 2010, when Onnit sponsored Rogan's podcast.

The Joe Rogan Experience is now one of the most popular podcasts in the world, so getting in early has proved to be a very wise move by Onnit. The podcaster is said to average 11 million listeners per episode, which is a platform any brand would love to advertise on.

Watch Rogan on the Onnit podcast here:

Back in 2014, Rogan appeared on Onnit's podcast, hosted by Aubrey Marcus. The conversation mainly centered around Onnit's products. It just goes to show how early the company was invested in the UFC commentator and vice versa.

How much is Joe Rogan's house worth?

With all of the business, sponsorship and podcast moves Joe Rogan makes, it's hardly surprising that the UFC commentator's new house is worth $14.4 million.

The purchase of the lakeside mansion in Austin, Texas, was one of the biggest transactions in the history of the area. It was likely made easier by Rogan's record-breaking Spotify deal, which is said to be worth $100 million.

However, the podcaster isn't one to brag on social media about his home. Rogan rarely posts images of his house, most likely for security and privacy reasons. In general, the commentator doesn't show off any other valuables on his platform.

The Texas property has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and has a total land size of 10,890 square feet. Rogan reportedly kept the deal off-market, meaning many details about the exchange are confidential or hard to find.

