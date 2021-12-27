"Insanity and greatness are next door neighbors" - Watch Joe Rogan's inspiring motivational speech video

Joe Rogan is known for freely speaking his mind, often giving rise to various controversies. The UFC color commentator has a large fan following owing to his strong opinions and confident manner of speech.

In a recent appearance on the Spartan Up podcast, Joe Rogan delivered a motivational speech on greatness. According to the host of the Joe Rogan Experience, the first step towards greatness is forcing yourself into a schedule.

Rogan believes that to excel, one must make sacrifices bordering on the lines of insanity. Rogan also believes that we should get started with something instead of contemplating our ability to get it done.

Joe Rogan told Aubrey Marcus in a recent episode of the Spartan Up podcast:

"I think that insanity and greatness are next door neighbors and they borrow each other's sugar. That's what I've always said. There's something about mastery, like true mastery, that requires you to shut off massive areas of your life. There's a lot of people that are scared of their ability to do something that's difficult. I don't know if I could force myself to be disciplined. I don't know if I could force myself to take that kind of action. Well if you do force yourself to take that kind of action, you don't have that question anymore. That question, 'I don't know if could do it', well you're doing it. So you obviously can do it. Can you do it tomorrow? You did it today. Why can't you do it tomorrow? Just do it."

Joe Rogan's motivational speech

Joe Rogan thinks it's unhealthy to dwell on our failures

According to Joe Rogan, our failures don't define us as human beings. While there might be lessons to be learned from them, he believes it's unhealthy to dwell on them too much.

Joe Rogan further told Aubrey Marcus:

"A lot of people have a hard time defining themselves. They define themselves by failure. Because they failed. But I’m like, ‘You’re not your failures, you are you’. Your life is a series of lessons you’ve learnt. Now if you just dwell on the failures, like that’s not healthy. It’s not smart and it’s not empowering. What you gotta do is look at those failures, you go, ‘Well now you know what not to do.’ But you’re not that. You’re you."

