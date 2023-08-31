How did Larissa Borges die? Internet mourns Brazilian fitness influencer's tragic death

Larissa Borges, a Brazilian fitness influencer, has tragically passed away at the age of 33, leaving the online fitness community mourning her loss. With an Instagram fanbase exceeding 32,000 followers, Borges was known for her engaging posts that chronicled her fitness journey and daily life.

She died after battling a double cardiac arrest, during which she spent a week in a coma. Larissa Borges' family shared a poignant statement detailing her courageous fight. The void left by her passing is profound, yet her family commemorates her vivid personality. The statement read (translated from Portuguese):

“She was known for her captivating personality, always bringing smiles to those around her. Her presence illuminated any environment, and her contagious energy was missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. In addition to her charming personality, Larissa was also a dedicated and hardworking person. She battled tirelessly for her life, facing all the obstacles that a determined, warrior woman does: Without complaining.”

As investigations unfold into the circumstances of her death, fans pour out their condolences, sharing how Larissa Borges' positivity and determination resonated with them. Her legacy serves as a testament to the impact she had on the lives of many. One fan wrote:

"I’ve been on this earth for 46 years. I never ever, ever heard all these young folks dying from cardiac arrest it’s insane."

Another fan wrote:

"It’s unbelievable. I’m hurting, I imagine family and friends... It’s heartbreaking!!! Stay here one more time. My gratitude for having met you is wonderful. Your passage has been as peaceful as possible, and you are being very well cared for by the Holy Spirit!"

Yet another fan wrote:

"So pretty ..... Lots of light to you Larissa... How sad. May God comfort your family and receive you with a lot of light."

Larissa Borges' death prompts police investigation

Following the heartbreaking announcement from Larissa Borges' family about her passing, attention has turned to the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

Recent reports reveal that the Civil Police in Gramado have initiated an investigation into Larissa Borges' death. Delegate Gustavo Barcellos confirmed that the inquiry will commence after the autopsy results are available.

Barcellos shared indications that Borges might have ingested alcohol and "narcotic substances" before her passing. Elaborating on the investigation's direction, Barcellos stated:

"There is a report of possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages. The body was sent for necropsy. Let’s try to look through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed. We have already heard about the boyfriend who was with her and we are investigating the case."