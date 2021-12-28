How long were Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet together?

Logan Paul was in a relationship with Chloe Bennet for a few months back in 2018.

Paul met the American actress on the set of the movie 'Valley Girl' in 2017. The film was originally supposed to be released in June 2018. However, Paul's 'Suicide Forest' controversy played a major role in delaying the movie, which later released in 2020.

Rumors of a romantic relationship between the two first started in 2017, but the former couple did not go public with their relationship until the summer of 2018.

Even though their relationship did not last for very long, Paul has been quite vocal about how Chloe Bennet changed his life.

Back in 2020, Logan Paul spoke to Entertainment Tonight and talked about how important it was for him to have someone like Chloe Bennet around him.

"The principles and the way she lives her life and the way she thinks about people and her empathetic nature was contagious to me in many ways. Like you learn from the people you hang out with and people you spend your time with. And she's definitely one of the most impactful people that I've had the pleasure of coming across in my life."

Watch Logan Paul's comments about Chloe Bennet below:

Who is Logan Paul currently dating?

Logan Paul is currently single and there seems to be no reports that suggest otherwise.

In the past year, rumors of him dating 21-year-old songwriter Olivia O'Brien have sparked up. However, there has been no confirmation by either Paul or O'Brien.

Logan Paul's last official relationship was with model Josie Canseco. They started dating each other in the summer of 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, they failed to sustain their relationship and the couple split up a little over six months later in November.

Edited by Harvey Leonard