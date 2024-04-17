How many Alexa Grassos would beat Dricus du Plessis in a fight? UFC middleweight king shares intriguing answer 

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis recently entertained a hypothetical scenario involving strawweight contender Alexa Grasso.

During an appearance on the YouTube podcast Shadow Banned, the hosts playfully asked du Plessis how many Alexa Grassos it would take to defeat him in a fight. Du Plessis, finding the question humorous, responded with a playful exaggeration.

"How many Alexa Grassos? [chuckles] All of them... Like how many can you make? [400]. Let's go."

The exchange also comes amidst news of Alexa Grasso's upcoming role as a coach on Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter. As reported by ESPN MMA, Grasso will be joined by Valentina Shevchenko, the former UFC women's flyweight champion, as the season's coaches.

TUF, which debuted in 2005, has been a launchpad for many UFC stars. Previously, history was made when Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate became the first female coaches in 2013 (Season 18). The trend continued with coaches like Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Cláudia Gadelha (Season 23), and Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña (Season 30).

Dricus du Plessis calls out Israel Adesanya for a potential championship fight at UFC 305 in Perth

Multiple reports suggest the UFC is targeting this matchup to headline their return to Australia. Dricus du Plessis fueled the speculation on social media, calling out Israel Adesanya via a post on his official Instagram handle:

“Looks like someone wants another beating in Aus. I’m in, I also wouldn’t want to fight the king of Africa on home soil. Manifestations working good for you AGAIN!”

This potential fight holds particular significance for both fighters. Du Plessis captured the middleweight title in January with a split-decision victory over Sean Strickland.

He initially expressed interest in fighting Adesanya at UFC 300, but an injury forced him to withdraw. However, his unwavering desire for the matchup is evident. For Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight champion, a fight against du Plessis represents an opportunity to reclaim his throne. He reportedly welcomes the UFC 305 booking, adding another layer of intrigue to the potential clash.

The rivalry between du Plessis and Adesanya transcends a typical title fight. It stems back to Adesanya’s reign as champion, when du Plessis, declared himself the true African champion and vowed to bring the belt back to the continent. This ignited a heated exchange between the two, with UFC 293 in Sydney initially planned as the battleground. However, Du Plessis’ injury derailed those plans.

Ironically, Sean Strickland stepped in for du Plessis at UFC 293, defeating Adesanya in a major upset. Strickland subsequently lost the title to du Plessis in a thrilling encounter. Now, with the potential UFC 305 booking, Australia might finally witness the middleweight title fight it was originally promised.

