How many children does Alexandre Pantoja have? All about the flyweight champion's family

Alexandre Pantoja is the reigning UFC flyweight champion, having captured the belt from former two-time titleholder Brandon Moreno in a UFC 290 thriller. Since then, he has gone on to defend the divisional strap against another Brandon in Brandon Royval.

However, what has drawn the most attention to Pantoja is his family, especially in light of his comments about his own father in his UFC 290 post-fight interview. With his UFC 301 title defense fast-approaching, what of Pantoja's own role as a father?

How many children does Alexandre Pantoja have?

Alexandre Pantoja met his future wife, Gabryella Pantoja nearly two decades ago in 2008. They met in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro, which, in a poetic sense, is where UFC 301 will be hosted, with Pantoja himself as the headliner. The two married and subsequently had two children together. Specifically, two boys.

The flyweight champion's first son was born in 2011, and is named Cauã Pantoja. Meanwhile, his youngest son was born just 10 years ago in 2014, and is named Nicolas Pantoja. The flyweight's family will undoubtedly be in attendance for his UFC 301 title defense against Steve Erceg.

The bout has been heavily scrutinized due to the disparity in rankings between Erceg, who is ranked #10 in the division, and Pantoja, who is the champion. In fact, some UFC fighters, like reigning bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, appeared to have never even heard of the Australian contender.

Not only will Pantoja represent a massive bump in competition for Erceg, but he will find himself in incredibly hostile territory on Rio soil, as Brazilian fans are notoriously aggressive toward anyone who faces their countrymen.

What did Alexandre Pantoja say about his own father?

After going to hell and back with Brandon Moreno in their UFC 290 bout, Alexandre Pantoja captured UFC flyweight gold to realize the dream of every 125-pounder on the roster. However, in that moment, becoming a world champion in MMA's premier organization took a backseat to something else.

Pantoja punctuated his post-fight interview with a question aimed not at another fighter, but his estranged father.

"I worked so hard, I bring my family to U.S. I start my camp in American Top Team, I leave everything I have. My mom take care of me and my two brothers, alone, you know? Now, dad, you're proud of me, dad? You're proud of me?"

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments about his father (2:24):

In a subsequent interview on The MMA Hour, Pantoja explained that he merely wants his father's love and is attempting to reconnect with him.