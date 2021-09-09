How many children does Evander Holyfield have?

Evander Holyfield has fathered 11 children with six different partners.

With all the success that Holyfield has enjoyed in boxing, he has managed to consolidate his position among the sport's all-time greats. It appears Evander Holyfield's athletic abilities have been passed on as a couple of his children try to make a name for themselves in the world of sport.

Eleazar Evan Holyfield, for instance, has followed in the footsteps of Evander Holyfield himself and waded into the murky waters of combat sports as a boxer.

The 22-year-old only recently turned pro, fighting on the undercard of one of the biggest stars in the pugilistic circle, Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev, back in 2019. Eleazar has since gone on to fight six more times, consolidating an unbeaten record. He recorded five of his seven wins via KO/TKO and the rest by way of unanimous decision.

Evander Holyfield's son who took a shine to football: Elijah Holyfield

Waltzing onto the road less taken, Elijah Holyfield decided to break away from the family norm and try his hand at football. In a bid to make his way into the NFL, Elijah chose to sit out his senior year in college and throw his hat into consideration in the NFL draft pool.

However, he was not called up by any team, yet he signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. After his tenure with the Panthers, he was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he found himself on the free-agent market after a short nine-month stint with the Eagles.

His college career was admittedly better than that in the NFL. The year 2016 saw Elijah enroll at the University of Georgia, where he took a shine to the football field. His freshman year as a running back saw him record 29 yards on six carries. His sophomore year saw him pick up a bit more responsibility. He recorded 293 yards on 50 carries across ten games.

However, his junior year brought him the most success in his stint with the Georgia Bulldogs. He managed 1018 yards on 159 carries over the course of 14 games. What's more, he also managed to score 7 rushing touchdowns from scrimmage in the same year.

While several of Evander Holyfield's children have enjoyed a lot of success in their respective fields, Elijah and Eleazar Holyfield are the ones who took after their father the most.

