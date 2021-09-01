Boxing history in the making as Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh and Evander Holyfield's son Evan Holyfield to fight on the same card

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, recently proved to the world that he is ready to step into the footsteps of the 'Greatest' when he secured a win in his professional debut.

Not unlike Walsh, there's another fighter who knows a thing or two about dealing with the pressure of carrying a legacy forward: Evander Holyfield's son Evan Holyfield.

It was confirmed recently that the two young fighters would fight on the same card on October 23 in Las Vegas. The card will be headlined by the championship bout between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson for the WBO super-featherweight title.

Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh and Evander Holyfield’s son Evan will both have fights on the #HerringStevenson card. pic.twitter.com/xYFRAGMAhs — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 1, 2021

Nico Ali Walsh secured a knockout finish over Jordan Weeks in the first round on his professional boxing debut, while Evan Holyfield has had six professional fights under his name, winning all six.

Still buzzing 🦋🐝 Go behind the scenes of a memorable pro debut for @NicoAliX74.



FULL BTS VIDEO ➡️ https://t.co/NuVrlkhEkx pic.twitter.com/ONCaEJ8xvZ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 19, 2021

Evan Holyfield, nicknamed 'Yung Holy' on his legendary father Evander Holyfield, fights out of Atalanta, Georgia. The super-welterweight boxer turned professional in the fall of 2019 on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's fight and will look to take his tally to 7-0 in October.

Nico Ali Walsh, who recently spoke about the pressure of taking his enigmatic grandfather's legacy forward, is not affected by the demands of the boxing community and will look to do his best inside the ring.

This Nico Ali Walsh-Muhammad Ali edit will give you chills 🥶



(via Meris.Designs/IG) pic.twitter.com/qMwImJgbjT — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 19, 2021

Nico Ali Walsh will face Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan; Evan Holyfield's opponent is yet to be confirmed

Ali Walsh will face Duke Ragan, an American professional boxer who won a silver medal in the featherweight division in boxing at the 2020 Summer Olympics that took place in Tokyo. Ragan is unbeaten in his last four professional fights and will surely prove to be a test for Nico Ali Walsh.

Nico Ali Walsh will have his second professional fight and Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan will also be on the #StevensonHerring card in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Oct. 23. (via @MikeRothstein)



Their opponents are yet to be announced. pic.twitter.com/1uxjKcW1jH — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 26, 2021

The highly anticipated main event - a title fight between Shakur Stevenson and Jamel Herring - will surely live up to expectations as the two agree to fight at the 130-lbs weight limit. However, there is no doubt that the main attractions on the card, along with the headliners, will be Nico Ali Walsh and Evan Holyfield.

The Legend Lives On…. Oct. 23 in Atlanta, LIVE on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/wTO6oEAsna — Nico Ali Walsh (@NicoAliX74) August 31, 2021

