Boxing history in the making as Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh and Evander Holyfield's son Evan Holyfield to fight on the same card

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, recently proved to the world that he is ready to step into the footsteps of the 'Greatest' when he secured a win in his professional debut.
Not unlike Walsh, there's another fighter who knows a thing or two about dealing with the pressure of carrying a legacy forward: Evander Holyfield's son Evan Holyfield.
It was confirmed recently that the two young fighters would fight on the same card on October 23 in Las Vegas. The card will be headlined by the championship bout between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson for the WBO super-featherweight title.
Nico Ali Walsh secured a knockout finish over Jordan Weeks in the first round on his professional boxing debut, while Evan Holyfield has had six professional fights under his name, winning all six.
Evan Holyfield, nicknamed 'Yung Holy' on his legendary father Evander Holyfield, fights out of Atalanta, Georgia. The super-welterweight boxer turned professional in the fall of 2019 on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's fight and will look to take his tally to 7-0 in October.
Nico Ali Walsh, who recently spoke about the pressure of taking his enigmatic grandfather's legacy forward, is not affected by the demands of the boxing community and will look to do his best inside the ring.
Nico Ali Walsh will face Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan; Evan Holyfield's opponent is yet to be confirmed
Ali Walsh will face Duke Ragan, an American professional boxer who won a silver medal in the featherweight division in boxing at the 2020 Summer Olympics that took place in Tokyo. Ragan is unbeaten in his last four professional fights and will surely prove to be a test for Nico Ali Walsh.
The highly anticipated main event - a title fight between Shakur Stevenson and Jamel Herring - will surely live up to expectations as the two agree to fight at the 130-lbs weight limit. However, there is no doubt that the main attractions on the card, along with the headliners, will be Nico Ali Walsh and Evan Holyfield.