"The legend lives on!!" - Nico Ali Walsh posts elated tweet after successful pro-boxing debut

After impressing in his professional boxing debut, Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh decided to own his legendary grandfather's legacy to the fullest.

Ali Walsh embraced the chaos and the expectations in Oklahoma when he stopped Jordan Weeks in the first round. Walsh took to Twitter to express his feelings about the enigmatic legacy he will be carrying forward, saying:

"The Legend Lives On!!"

The 21-year old secured a TKO victory over Jordan Weeks in the first round shortly after knocking him down just 70 seconds into the fight with a huge right hand. Nico Ali Walsh, the middleweight who wore the 50-year old shorts gifted to him by 'The Greatest' himself, had an extremely impressive first outing in the world of pro boxing.

Nico Ali Walsh remembered his grandfather in the post-fight interview after debut win

Needless to say, after winning his first pro fight, Ali Walsh was asked about how he felt following his grandfather's footsteps into the squared circle. In his post-fight interview, Walsh said:

"It's very emotional, I mean it's been an emotional journey this whole ride... Obviously my grandfather [Muhammad Ali], I've been thinking about him so much. I miss him and it's just an emotional journey..."

When asked about the pressure of carrying Muhammad Ali's name and legacy forward, a confident Nico Ali Walsh responded:

"Honestly, it seems like a lot of pressure but to me it's just my grandfather, to everyone else, to you guys and to the crowd, he's the greatest fighter who ever lived, maybe the greatest person but to me he's the greatest grandfather."

Ali Walsh also gave props to his opponent for stepping up and taking the fight with him.

"... and thank you to Jordan Weeks and his people, I mean tough, tough kid. So, I think me and him made a little bit of history tonight, so it was a great night."

Nico Ali Walsh is currently signed to Top Rank promotion, an elite boxing promotion owned by Bob Arum, the same man who promoted some of Muhammad Ali's biggest fights. The promotion has a history of signing elite fighters such as Tyson Fury and Vasyl Lomachenko.

