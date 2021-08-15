"I don't see him as the greatest fighter that ever lived" - Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh refuses to buckle under the pressure of carrying Ali's legacy forward

Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, recently expressed his feelings towards his pro debut, career, and legacy in an interview with TMZ. Walsh spoke about his budding career and carrying Muhammad Ali's legacy forward.

When asked about the pressure he will have to endure while stepping into his legendary grandfather's shoes, Nico Ali Walsh explained that he had a different relationship with his grandfather. While the world sees Ali as the greatest ever, Walsh remembers him as a compassionate family member rather than a superstar.

He stated:

"You know, I don't see the pressure in that sense, the pressure that I'm continuing my grandfather's legacy. I don't see him as the greatest fighter that ever lived. That's the way everyone else sees him and I really appreciate that but I only feel the pressure for continuing my grandfather's legacy because it's so important to me."

Nico Ali Walsh impressed in his professional boxing debut with a knockout victory while wearing Muhammad Ali's 50-year-old shorts

Carrying a legacy forward is a difficult task in itself, and significantly more so when your grandfather is referred to as arguably the greatest boxer of all time. However, that didn't stop Nico Ali Walsh from securing a knockout victory in his pro debut.

The 21-year old, seen wearing his grandfather's 50-year old boxing shorts, secured a TKO victory over Jordan Weeks in the first round. The end was near after Walsh dropped Weeks with a right hand just 70 seconds into the fight.

Nico Ali Walsh is currently signed to Top Rank promotion, an elite boxing promotion with a history of signing legendary names such as Vasyl Lomachenko. While Walsh continues to carry the legend of the name 'Ali' on his shoulders, his debut proved that he might very well be able to handle the pressure of expectations. Although he's still 21, the promise shown in the debut has got the fans talking.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum also put things in retrospect before Ali Walsh's boxing debut. Arum, who owns Top Rank Boxing Promotion, tweeted:

"It's still surreal to me that more than 50 years after I began promoting The Greatest, his grandson @NicoAliX74 turns pro on our @trboxing show Saturday night. A true moment of pride for me."

