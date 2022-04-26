How many kids does UFC fighter Michael Chandler have?

Michael Chandler currently has two sons. He recently adopted his second child, named Ace.

'Iron' shared the news via his social media accounts. He and his wife Brie Willett previously adopted another boy named Hap, who they provided a home for in 2019.

As for Ace, he entered the world on April 19. The 36-year-old penned down an emotional message on social media to welcome the fourth member to his family. Chandler wrote:

"So blessed to add another son to the Chandler family. Ace Chandler was born April 19th. The blessings of adoption have enriched our lives more than we ever thought possible. @briechandler has had adoption on her heart for over 2 decades and after our son Hap, we knew we’d do it again. So many people have said we have given such a gift to these young men, but to us, it’s always felt like the exact opposite...we feel like we have won the lottery every single day."

Michael Chandler is set to return at UFC 274 against Tony Ferguson

Chandler is set to make his fourth appearance inside the UFC octagon next month as he takes on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. The UFC 274 pay-per-view will take place at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona.

'Iron' is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC's lightweight division. 'El Cucuy', on the other hand, is No.7 in the 155-pound weight class. Both fighters are entering the contest on the back off a losing streak.

Michael Chandler has dropped his last two fights against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is on a three-fight skid that started when 'The Highlight' broke his 12-fight winning streak at UFC 249. He is coming off a decision loss to Beneil Dariush in his last fight at UFC 262.

Both fighters will look to get back in the win column with a win next weekend. Given their entertaining styles, fans can expect the clash to be a barnburner.

The pay-per-view card will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event slot, Rose Namajunas will put her strawweight throne on the line against former champion Carla Esparza.

