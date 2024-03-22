How many past and present champions are competing at UFC 300?

UFC 300 is set to be one of the biggest cards the UFC has ever produced, as a host of champions and former champs are set to collide in an attempt to etch their names in history.

The event takes place on April 13, 2024 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The card is incredibly stacked, and the number of champions, current or former, fighting on the card speaks to the magnitude of the occasion.

The evening will be headlined by the current light heavyweight and former middleweight champ Alex Pereira, who makes his first 205 pound title defence against Jamahal Hill. 'Sweet Dreams' previously won the belt in 2023, but was forced to vacate it due to injury.

The co-main event will also see gold being put on the line, as women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title in an all-Chinese clash against Yan Xiaonan. The bout will mark the first title fight of Xiaonan's career.

Elsewhere on the main card, BMF champion and former interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje will defend the BMF strap against former featherweight kingpin Max Holloway.

Another former champ in Charles Oliveria will also feature, as he is set to face Arman Tsarukyan.

A host of ex-champions also feature on the prelims and early prelims, as another former light heavyweight champ in Jiri Prochazka will take on Aleksandar Rakic. Aljamain Sterling also makes his UFC featherweight debut after losing the bantamweight title last year, and is scheduled to take on Calvin Kattar in his jump up to 145 pounds.

Former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm also welcomes former PFL champion Kayla Harrison to the octagon. Jessica Andrade, who famously beat Rose Namajunas to claim women's strawweight gold, will take on Marina Rodriguez.

To round off the list, two former champions in Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt will kick-off the night in a bantamweight clash.

In total, UFC 300 features 13 champions, current and former, all looking to put on a show for the fans.

Max Holloway looking to make history at UFC 300

Max Holloway has his eyes on a new UFC record when he faces Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April.

'Blessed' will once again be making the step up to lightweight in order to challenge 'The Highlight' for his symbolic BMF title. The former featherweight champ hasn't stepped into the octagon since August 2023, when he stopped 'The Korean Zombie' in stunning fashion in the third round of their bout.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Holloway noted that history could be made, should he get his hand raised at UFC 300. He explained:

"I love being the first to do something, or setting new records. If I go out there and do what I've got to do and get my hand raised, I'd be the first ever No.1 contender in two weight classes...A lot of people keep talking about, 'What are you going to do after this fight?' Let's just get to the fight. Let me fight the fight."

Catch Max Holloway's comments regarding UFC 300 here (14:40):