“Setting new records” - Max Holloway eager to make history against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Max Holloway is set to return to lightweight to take on Justin Gaethje as part of a stacked UFC 300 main card.

The Hawaiian last competed at 155 pounds when he faced off against Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in a Fight of the Night winner.

'Blessed' has promised to be a more 'genuine' lightweight upon his return to the division, pointing to his body's lack of fullness against Poirier as he referred to himself as a "big '45er".

The former featherweight champion holds numerous UFC records, and ahead of his epic UFC 300 clash with Gaethje, the Hawaiian shared his eagerness to make history once again.

During a behind-the-scenes video from his recent trip to UFC 298, uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Blessed' was asked if he would remain at lightweight should he defeat 'The Highlight'.

He said this:

"I love being the first to do something, or setting new records. If I go out there and do what I've got to do and get my hand raised, I'd be the first ever No.1 contender in two weight classes, I think. At the end of the day we see what happens. I've got a task, I've got my hands full with Justin Gaethje. A lot of people keep talking about, 'What are you going to do after this fight?' Let's just get to the fight. Let me fight the fight."

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway broken down by Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 300

Dustin Poirier recently shared his thoughts on the anticipated BMF title clash between the title's holder, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway.

Gaethje won the belt after defeating 'The Diamond' at UFC 291 last year via KO, and his upcoming clash with 'Blessed' was not met with excitement from fans initially, who felt that the American would prove too much for his opponent.

But as the fight draws nearer, there appears to have been a renewed sense of confidence among the MMA fanbase about Holloway's chances against 'The Highlight'.

Poirier recently broke down the matchup during an interview with Ariel Helwani and said this:

"I would put money on Max just because he's the underdog. I see a lot of people online saying that Max is going to be undersized [but] Max is a big guy. He and Gaethje probably walk around the same weight. Max isn't a small guy."

