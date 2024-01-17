UFC BMF title history: List of BMF title fights and champions 

The BMF championship is here to stay. Despite its mixed reception within the MMA community, it is scheduled to make a return at UFC 300, where Justin Gaethje will defend his platinum title against former featherweight kingpin and high-volume action fighter Max Holloway.

By the time the pay-per-view is in motion, the bout between Gaethje and Holloway will be the third time that the BMF title has been in contention. The prior matchup involving the platinum strap was 'The Highlight's' UFC 291 showdown against fellow former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Expand Tweet

The pair's fight was over within two rounds, ending with Gaethje knocking Poirier out cold with a head kick. In doing so, he was crowned the BMF champion by none other than previous champion Jorge Masvidal, who first captured the title at UFC 244.

Masvidal faced ex-UFC star Nate Diaz in a bout brimming with star power. Unfortunately for Diaz, he had nothing in his toolbox and was beaten brutally. He was cut open, bruised, and knocked down before a cage-side doctor stepped into the fray to bring an end to the action by declaring Diaz unfit to continue.

He did so as, in his opinion, the cuts the Stockton legend had suffered were too substantial to allow him to continue fighting. The doctor's decision drew a chorus of boos from fans in attendance, and the outcome was initially regarded as controversial. But as time went on, the displeasure over its conclusion waned.

Now, it is remembered as a pivotal night in UFC history, for it was the very first time that a symbolic title represented the sport's toughest and most thrilling action fighters.

How many BMF champions have there been?

Thus far, there have only been three BMF champions in history. However, the bout at UFC 300 will either crown a fourth titleholder, should Max Holloway win, or distinguish Justin Gaethje as the only one to have ever defended the platinum belt. However, Gaethje is merely the latest to hold the belt.

Expand Tweet

Before him, Jorge Masvidal held the belt, having beaten Nate Diaz for it. However, he never defended it, nor seemed to have any intention to. But upon his retirement from MMA, the UFC reintroduced the title, using it as a promotional tool.