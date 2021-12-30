Jake Paul is currently undefeated in professional boxing. He is on the back of a huge knockout win over Tyron Woodley. However, according to a recent report by DAZN's Steven Muelhausen, Paul vs. Woodley II fell below expectations on pay-per-view.

In the lead-up to his two fights against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul defeated another former UFC welterweight, Ben Askren. 'The Problem Child' has been regarded as a draw to the sport of boxing since he first stepped foot inside the boxing ring and has mostly pulled big numbers.

While Jake Paul's latest fight only did 65,000 buys on traditional pay-per-view platforms, his fight against Ben Askren is a completely different story. Since the announcement of Paul vs. Askren was made, the bout became a hot topic in the combat sports and pop culture world.

With that being said, how many PPV buys did Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren sell?

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren generated around 1.5 million pay-per-view buys. The bout was always bound to guarantee big pay-per-view sales, as the hype around the fight was massive. The bout ended in a first round TKO win for 'The Problem Child'.

This was the first time Jake Paul was fighting someone from the combat sports world in the form of Ben Askren. His previous professional victories were over the likes of NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Who is Jake Paul likely to fight next?

Jake Paul's next opponent is yet to be confirmed. However, there are chances of a fight between him and Tommy Fury being re-booked once again. There's also been talk of Paul facing off against former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

'The Problem Child' was originally supposed to face Fury on December 18th. However, Fury pulled out of the fight which led to Tyron Woodley stepping in for a short notice rematch.

The first fight between Paul and Woodley ended in a split decision win for 'The Problem Child'. The rematch, however, was a completely different story, as Woodley was knocked out with a brutal right hand in the 6th round of the fight.

Edited by Josh Evanoff