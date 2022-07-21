How many ranked bantamweights has Sean O'Malley fought?

UFC's fiery bantamweight 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley has only fought one ranked opponent in all his fights in the UFC. The 26-year-old's only ranked foe was No.9 contender Pedro Munhoz.

The duo crossed horns at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the fight ended in a no-contest due to an eye poke. Even current No.5-ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera was unranked when he fought O'Malley at UFC 252.

In an interview with No Jumper in 2021, O'Malley said that he was fighting unranked fighters because he was getting paid the same regardless of who he fought:

“They wanted me to fight someone ranked last fight. I was supposed to fight Louis Smolka. For me, I have a contract to fight a certain amount of fights, and I’m gonna get paid a certain amount of money whether I fight Louis Smolka, the dude I was supposed to fight, or I fight Petr Yan, the No. 1 bantamweight in the UFC. I get paid the same. I’m gonna fight this dude [who is unranked]. And I’m going to fight this dude on a Conor McGregor pay-per-view."

However, Sean O'Malley revealed in a recent episode of DC & RC that he is scheduled to fight former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Sean O'Malley says that he's better than Petr Yan

In a recent interview with ESPN, No.13 bantamweight Sean O'Malley stated that he was a better fighter than former champion Petr Yan. The American further added that it would be great if he could manage to knock out the Russian in their upcoming fight:

"I'm better than Petr at what we're gonna do and that's fu**ing fighting. I'm better than Petr and I truly believe that and I think that's what is going to get me get the job done. I'm going in there more prepared than Petr... Obviously putting Petr's lights out would be massive, but I just need to go in there and get the job done against Petr Yan."

'Sugar' is currently on a four-fight undefeated streak, while Petr Yan is fresh off a defeat to Aljamain Sterling in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 273.

