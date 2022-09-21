How many strikes did Tai Tuivasa land against Ciryl Gane?

Despite Tai Tuivasa dropping Ciryl Gane during their thrilling heavyweight bout earlier this month, 'Bam Bam' struggled to land against the highly-rated Frenchman. Tuivasa managed to land a total of 29 strikes during the bout, with his opponent landing 110 strikes on him.

Tuivasa's best five minutes came in the second round, scoring a knockdown despite only landing 15 punches during the round. However, the 29-year-old's success was short-lived, with Gane ending the bout late in the third round.

The Frenchman only joined the UFC in 2019, but has already managed to compete nine times in the organization and also fought for the heavyweight belt at UFC 270.

Watch the highlights of the UFC Paris main event here:

Tai Tuivasa has won his last five fights out of six, only losing to Gane at UFC Paris. Between 2018 and 2019, Tuivasa lost to Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov and Sergey Spivak in back-to-back bouts. 'Bam Bam' was on a three-fight losing streak and looked to be close to losing his UFC contract due to the losses.

But this poor run of form didn't dishearten the 29-year-old, who went on to get wins against the likes of Derrick Lewis, Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy in his most recent bouts in the organization.

How long did Tai Tuivasa remain undefeated during his professional MMA career?

Tai Tuivasa had the perfect start to his professional MMA career and won his first ten fights as a pro. Three of these bouts came under the UFC banner against Rashad Coulter, Cyril Asker and Andrei Arlovski after he debuted in the promo in 2017.

Tuivasa suffered his first defeat when he took on Junior dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 142. The Brazilian finished 'Bam Bam' during the second round of their bout.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Junior dos Santos scores a huge win on the road. Finishes Tai Tuivasa via TKO in the second round. Tuivasa had the momentum, but got caught by a couple good punches and made mistakes trying to make up for it. Walked into more shots. JDS ends up in mount, finishes the fight. Junior dos Santos scores a huge win on the road. Finishes Tai Tuivasa via TKO in the second round. Tuivasa had the momentum, but got caught by a couple good punches and made mistakes trying to make up for it. Walked into more shots. JDS ends up in mount, finishes the fight.

Tai Tuivasa started his latest winning streak after beating Stefan Struve at UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje. Tuivasa ended the fight in the very first round and went on to beat Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis. All of these wins came via TKO or KO.

'Bam Bam' currently doesn't have another fight booked after losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night Paris. However, the 29-year-old remains one of the most exciting contenders in the heavyweight division. It's likely that his return bout will be announced sometime next year.

