How many submissions does Charles Oliveira have in MMA?

Charles Oliveira, over the course of his storied career, has managed to record 19 submission wins. In the UFC alone, 'Do Bronx' has managed to consolidate a tally of 14 wins by way of submission.

Oliveira has recorded submission wins over fighters like Kevin Lee, Nik Lentz, Jim Miller and Clay Guida during his time in the UFC. The lightweight champion has a large variety of submission attacks in his arsenal, recording some of his biggest wins by way of rear-naked chokes and guillotines.

The Brazilian even has a calf-slicer submission on his record, against Eric Wisely in 2012.

Back in June 2018, Charles Oliveira embarked on an incredible streak, winning four fights by way of submission on the trot.

FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX 3rd submission win in row, we see you Charles Oliveira 3rd submission win in row, we see you Charles Oliveira https://t.co/zqsX4txRRd

Charles Oliveira is looking to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira will be seeking a finish against Dustin Poirier in his upcoming title fight at UFC 269. Considering Oliveira has never fought in the championship rounds, the Brazilian will be looking to end the fight as soon as possible, be it by way of submission or knockout.

While in conversation with The Schmo, Oliveira opened up about his prospects in the championship rounds against Dustin Poirier. He shone a light on his ability to bring the fight to an end and admitted that he won't let the fight go on too long. He said:

"I'll be ready. But I don't let my fights go to the fourth or the fifth round because I knock people out and I tap them. I'm always ready. I don't let the fight go too far."

Watch Charles Oliveira's interview with The Schmo right below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by C. Naik