How many tattoos does UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya have and what do they mean?

Israel Adesanya currently holds the UFC middleweight title and is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Apart from his stylistic striking game, the Nigerian-New Zealander also likes to carry himself around in style which is often reflected in his wardrobe.

In addition to the funky garments, another aspect of Adesanya’s style game is his tattoos. Let's take a closer look at the tattoos on Israel Adesanya and the intriguing stories behind them.

Israel Adesanya's tattoos

At the age of twenty-two, Israel Adesanya got his first tattoo on the upper side of his chest. It reads in bold capital letters, ‘Broken Native'. 'Broken Native' was the name of the dance crew Adesanya was apart of when he was young. 'The Last Stylebender' chose to get it inked as he found a close resemblance to the term. Explaining his reasons for getting the tattoo, Israel Adesanya said:

“Over the years I just realized that will be my whole life story. I have always been like the odd one out. The bat among the dogs. The pebble among the stones. As a native, I am broken.”

Israel Adesanya is a super fan of anime and comics and nothing proves it more than the huge 'Deadpool' tattoo on Adesanya's left ribcage. Speaking about why he got the 'Deadpool' tattoo, Israel Adesanya stated:

"I have always wanted Deadpool. He is funny, he is effeminate, he is a badass, also heals fast which I do as well.”

Israel Adesanya has a map of Nigeria tattooed on the center of his chest and Lagos, which is the birthplace of Adesanya, is highlighted within the tattoo.

Proving his passion for anime, Israel Adesanya has a Yin and Yang in a Kurama Seal tattooed on his abdomen. The Yin and Yang have been taken from the animated series, The Last Airbender while the Kurama Seal is inspired by another anime character, Naruto.

On his right inner forearm, Adesanya has a tattoo of Toph Beifong, a character from Avatar. The tattoo of the ninja fighter has been termed 'the blind bandit' by Israel Adesanya.

The UFC middleweight king also has a werewolf inked on his left shoulder. He believes that being a werewolf allows you to be the animal you love the most and be a human at the same time.

Another tattoo close to 'Izzy' is that of his beloved dog, 'Millionaire'. While 'Millionaire' is no longer beside Adesanya, 'Izzy' stated his reasons for paying respects:

“We have been through much. if he could talk he will know way too much about me. He showed me loyalty throughout his life, so the best way I could show him loyalty is by putting him on me.”

Isarel Adesanya wants the best tattoo to be on his back and a tattoo of a Japanese Dragon is currently in the works.