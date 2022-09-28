How many times has Aspen Ladd missed weight in the UFC?

Aspen Ladd has missed weight on three occasions during her tumultuous UFC career. Ladd's weight misses have led to many of her bouts being scrapped at the last moment.

The 27-year-old first faltered on the weighing scale at UFC Fight Night 128 in 2017. She came in at 137.8 pounds, missing the bantamweight limit by 1.8 pounds.

Keep in mind, UFC fighters who have missed weight are 9-1 in their last 10 fights. Aspen Ladd misses weight (137.8) for her #UFCAC bout vs Leslie Smith.Keep in mind, UFC fighters who have missed weight are 9-1 in their last 10 fights. Aspen Ladd misses weight (137.8) for her #UFCAC bout vs Leslie Smith. Keep in mind, UFC fighters who have missed weight are 9-1 in their last 10 fights. https://t.co/XrbFOoEFgx

The bout was scrapped after Ladd's opponent Leslie Smith refused to fight at catchweight. She missed weight again at UFC Vegas 38 when she came in at 137 pounds, just one pound above the limit.

Similar to her previous weight miss, her opponent Macy Chiasson also refused to step into the cage with Ladd.

Watch Ladd miss weight at UFC Vegas 38 below:

The most recent of the American's weight misses happened at UFC Vegas 60. Ladd weighed in two pounds over the limit for her scheduled fight with Sara McMann. This fight was also scrapped by the UFC.

Watch Ladd's latest weight miss at UFC Vegas 60 below:

Interestingly, Aspen Ladd had trouble with the weighing scale well before joining the UFC. In 2016, she came in 2.1 pounds above the official weight limit for her Invicta FC 18 bout against Jessica Hoy.

Even when she did successfully make weight in the UFC, she was visibly drained and trembling on the scales. During her weigh-in for her UFC Fight Night 155 bout against Germaine de Randamie, Ladd was seen wincing and struggling while on the scale.

Watch Aspen Ladd struggle to make weight at UFC Fight Night 155 below:

Aspen Ladd gets cut from the UFC roster

It looks like Aspen Ladd will be yet another what-if story in MMA. Likely owing to her constant struggles with the scale, the UFC has released the 27-year-old American. Her UFC record stands at 4-3 and she will enter free agency with an overall record of 9-3.

During the post-fight press conference of Dana White's Contender Series season 6 week 10, Dana White commented on Ladd's release. White stated that even though Ladd is a talented fighter, her inability to make weight cost her her spot on the roster:

"It's never fun [to cut a fighter from the roster]. When somebody who is actually talented, she is a talented fighter. But part of the job is making weight. I mean, she's not made weight so many times, it had to happen."

Watch the DWCS post-fight presser below:

