"Everyone saw you cheat" - Miesha Tate slams Aspen Ladd's apology for missing weight

Miesha Tate has slammed rising women's bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd for 'trying to cheat' and still failing to make weight at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker event. Tate claims Ladd tried to cheat the scales to make weight for the fight.

Aspen Ladd weighed in at 137lbs, one pound more than the maximum limit allowed for bantamweight matchups. But according to Miesha Tate, Ladd was 'every bit of 139 lbs' and tried to manipulate the scale so that she could make weight. 'Cupcake' took to Twitter to say the following:

"It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139."

Explaining how she thought Aspen Ladd cheated, Miesha Tate said:

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate @AL_Capone_MMA Guaranteed she didn’t want put both hands up because she wanted to grab the curtain structure placed around her. Nice try @AL_Capone_MMA Guaranteed she didn’t want put both hands up because she wanted to grab the curtain structure placed around her. Nice try

Aspen Ladd isn't making excuses after failed weight cut ahead of UFC Vegas 38

Tate's comments come after Aspen Ladd made a public apology after failing to make weight for her scheduled bout against Macy Chiasson. Ladd acknowledged that she had issues with weight cuts in the past. She also claimed that despite facing severe hurdles while trying to make weight this time around, she wouldn't make excuses.

"I make no excuses only apologies to the UFC who has invested so much time in me, to the matchmakers, to my opponent, to my fans and supporters, to my family and most of all to my team, who sacrifice so much for a chance at a win inside of an ocatgon. For a fight camp that normally lasts 3 months in this case 5 months come down to 1 pound. I can only say I apologize and have to do better. I'll be better. There are no other options as I love this sport and want to continue doing what I love and be the best. Again, I'm sorry. I'll be better," Aspen Ladd said.

Aspen Ladd visibly shook and shivered on the scales at the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 38. Following Ladd's failed weight cut, her opponent decided not to go ahead with the fight.

