Watch: Disturbing video of Aspen Ladd struggling to stand on the weighing scale ahead of UFC Fight Night 193

Aspen Ladd struggled to stand on the scale during the UFC Vegas 38 weigh-ins on Friday.

The 26-year-old was helped at the scales as she shook and shivered before weighing 137 pounds, which is one pound above the weight limit for non-title bantamweight fights.

Media members at the UFC Apex facility took to social media to share Aspen Ladd's current status. She was in no state to walk, let alone fight Macy Chiasson on Saturday. Journalist Carlos Contreras Legaspi tweeted:

"Aspen Ladd almost fainted when trying to stand on her feet and raise both hands on the scale. (She weighed in at 137). Commission is now checking her condition and if she's able to fight tomorrow. #UFCVegas38"

Aspen Ladd holds a 9-1 record in her MMA career so far. Her only loss came against No.1 women's bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie in July 2019.

Aspen Ladd's fight against Macy Chiasson won't be happening at UFC Vegas 38

The Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson matchup was postponed for the second time after the 26-year-old missed weight ahead of UFC Vegas 38 in Nevada. The bout, which was previously scheduled for UFC Vegas 32, was also postponed after Chiasson suffered an injury in July.

"Update: Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson is now OFF after Ladd missed weight," read a post from @bjpenndotcom.

Aspen Ladd's last UFC fight was in December 2019. Back then, she defeated No.6 contender Yana Kunitskaya at UFC on ESPN: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Washington.

Ladd didn't contest a single fight in 2020 and is set to go two full years without returning to the octagon. Just as she was being tipped to secure a title fight against two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, Aspen Ladd has suffered another major setback.

Given her condition at the weigh-ins, Ladd's status as a bantamweight is now up in the air, with many calling for her to start fighting at 145 pounds instead.

