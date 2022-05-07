How many times has Charles Oliveira missed weight?

Charles Oliveira left UFC fans stunned when he missed weight for his championship fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

This was the sixth time in his UFC career that the Brazilian has weighed over the acceptable limit. Four of the previous five occasions were during his stint in the featherweight division of the UFC. The 32-year-old has missed weight once before in the lightweight division. His last offence before UFC 274 was his 2016 clash against Ricardo Lamas.

In his second UFC fight against Efrain Escudero, Oliveira weighed in at 159lbs for a lightweight clash. He won the fight via submission.

He next missed weight for his UFC 152 featherweight fight against Cub Swanson. He lost the fight via knockout in the first-round but escaped any other punishment.

In 2014, 'Do Bronx' went over the acceptable featherweight limit of 146lbs by half a pound. He managed a decision win over Jeremy Stephens.

In 2015, Oliveira earned a submission win in his featherweight fight against Myles Jury. He weighed in at 150.5lbs for that contest.

His biggest weight miss till date was his fight against Ricardo Lamas. He weighed in at 155lbs on the scale for a 145lbs bout. A submission loss eventually prompted him to make a move up to the 155lbs division.

Charles Oliveira has been stripped of his lightweight title ahead of UFC 274

'Do Bronx' weighed in at 155.5lbs, half a pound over the lightweight championship limit, for his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Subsequently, the promotion stripped him of the title.

Once the main event fight at UFC 274 commences, Oliveira will no longer be the champion. However, Gaethje is eligible to be crowned the new king of the division if he wins.

The UFC released a statement addressing the situation. While Oliveira won't win the title with a victory this weekend, the promotion has guaranteed him a shot at the gold for his next fight should he defeat Gaethje.

Charles Oliveira will also forfeit a percentage of his fight purse. To make matters worse, he will not receive any pay-per-view share as he won't be the defending champion in the fight. All things considered, the latest weight miss has turned out to be a costly affair for the submission wizard.

