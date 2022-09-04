How many times did Demetrious Johnson lose in the UFC?

Demetrious Johnson is arguably the greatest flyweight in UFC and MMA history. However, he didn't have a flawless career in the organization, losing twice during his 18-fight campaign in the UFC. Henry Cejudo was the last fighter to beat Johnson, getting the better of the flyweight legend in his final bout for the organization back in 2018.

Johnson's first loss in the UFC came against Dominick Cruz, which was his third fight under the UFC banner. Cruz won via unanimous decision. This was the only time anyone had beaten 'Mighty Mouse' via unanimous decision during his entire UFC career, with even Cejudo only beating the MMA great via split decision. 'Mighty Mouse' beat Henry Cejudo at UFC 197 in the very first round, which meant the rematch was a must-win bout for 'The Messenger'.

Johnson had one more blip in his UFC career. At UFC on FX 2 in 2012, Ian McCall managed to get a draw against him in the first-ever flyweight bout under the UFC banner.

Besides these setbacks, 'Mighty Mouse' had an amazing UFC career, winning 15 bouts and cementing himself as a legitimate pound-for-pound great. Before losing to Cejudo, Johnson was on a 13-fight win streak and set the record for the most UFC title defenses in history with 11 consecutive title wins.

Is Demetrious Johnson still fighting?

Despite no longer competing in the UFC, Demetrious Johnson is still fighting at a very high level in ONE Championship. 'Mighty Mouse' has fought five times in the Asia-based organization, winning four of his bouts.

Johnson recently captured gold after beating Adriano Moraes in a rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 last month. Moraes had beaten the former UFC champion in just two rounds in their first bout in 2021. However, 'DJ' managed to get his revenge against the Brazilian and finished Moraes via a spectacular knockout in the fourth round of their second title fight.

Johnson's other organizational wins have come against Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada and Danny Kingad in his first three bouts with ONE Championship. 'Mighty Mouse' joined the organization back in 2019 and has quickly become one of the biggest names on the roster.

