How many times has Jiri Prochazka been knocked out?

Jiri Prochazka was knocked out by Muhammed Lawal and lost via TKO to Bojan Velickovic early in his career.

Lawal stopped the rising UFC star in the very first round in the RIZIN Fighting World Grand Prix 2015. Since that bout, Prochazka has remained undefeated, even since transitioning to the UFC in 2020.

Prochazka came to the UFC with high expectations from fans and was given a tough debut bout against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. After finishing the Oezdemir fight in round two via KO, the Czech-born fighter set his sights on top contender Dominick Reyes.

Once again, Prochazka finished the fight in round two, this time with a brutal spinning back elbow. The Czech's sophomore win made a big enough statement to earn a title shot.

The 29-year-old will now face Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 on June 11, alongside a title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. Should the talented striker beat Teixeira, he would have won UFC gold after just three fights in the organization.

Stephen Thompson doesn't believe Jiri Prochazka will beat Glover Teixeira at UFC 275

Ahead of the much-anticipated light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is siding with the Brazilian.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, 'Wonderboy' predicted that Teixeira will beat Prochazka when the two fighters meet in Singapore next weekend:

"I'm going for my man Glover. He's keeping it up for the old men out there. The 40s and up. I'm going for my man Glover Teixeira."

Watch Stephen Thompson make his UFC 275 main event prediction below:

The fighters are very much at different stages in their respective careers, with the Brazilian having 10 years of UFC experience. The reigning light heavyweight champion made his debut against Kyle Kingsbury at UFC 146 in 2012.

In comparison, Jiri Prochazka only made his UFC debut in 2020 and has fought just twice in the organization. Teixeira beat Jan Błachowicz to earn the UFC title at UFC 267 in 2021, after 21 total fights in the UFC.

The two fighters will now headline UFC 275 on June 11, with 'Denisa' looking to prevent the Brazilian from recording a successful title defense.

