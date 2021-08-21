How many times has Kelvin Gastelum missed weight? 

Kelvin Gastelum nearly missed weight yet another time ahead of his middleweight headliner bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34.

At Friday's official weigh-ins, Kelvin Gastelum came .25 pounds over the middleweight mark on his first attempt even after standing inside the box. However, he successfully hit the 186 pounds mark on his second try after taking half an hour to cut and make the UFC Vegas 34 main event official. Gastelum's opponent Jared Cannonier weighed in earlier at 185 pounds.

Official 😤@KelvinGastelum makes weight and is prepped for the spotlight tomorrow night. #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/CzZKXN1Sd0 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2021

Kelvin Gastelum had fans concerned about the fate of the UFC Vegas 34 headliner as he has a history of missing weights.

All the times Kelvin Gastelum has missed weight

After successfully going through Uriah Hall in the finals of TUF 17 with a split decision win and earning a UFC contract, Kelvin Gastelum announced that he was moving down to welterweight from middleweight.

Here's a look at all the times the American has missed weight:

#3 UFC Fight Night 44 - Vs. Nico Musoke

Gastelum successfully made weight twice at welterweight against Brian Melancon and Rick Story, winning both the bouts. However, ahead of his third bout against Nico Musoke, Kelvin Gastelum missed weight by 1.75 pounds and forfeited 20 percent of his fight purse. He went on to win the fight via unanimous decision.

#2 UFC 183 - Vs. Tyron Woodley

After a seamless performance against Jake Ellenberger and a first-round submission win as well as the Performance of the Night bonus, Kelvin Gastelum missed weight again at UFC 183 against Tyron Woodley. This time, he came over by 10 pounds and was fined 30 percent of his paycheck.

Kelvin Gastelum misses weight by 10 pounds. 180 versus Tyron Woodley's 170.5. That weight cut clearly went terribly. — Simon Head (@simonhead) January 31, 2015

Kelvin Gastelum lost the fight via split decision. Tyron Woodley told Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview that he would not accept the 30 percent forfeited by Kelvin Gastelum, as he believed missing weight and losing the bout was enough punishment for his opponent.

Following two weight misses at welterweight, the UFC president Dana White asked Kelvin Gastelum to move back up to middleweight.

#1 UFC 205 - Vs. Donald Cerrone

Kelvin Gastelum was set to face Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at the iconic UFC 205 pay-per-view, but did not make an attempt to make weight at the weigh-ins. As a result, the bout was scrapped altogether. Gastelum later apologized to Cerrone on Twitter.

I will not be fighting @Cowboycerrone 2morrow on account that I couldn't make the wght limit. I apologize 2 cowboy ure a legend. God bless. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 11, 2016

Kelvin Gastelum weigh-in controversy at UFC 244

Ahead of his bout with Darren Till at UFC 244 which he went on to lose via split decision, Kelvin Gastelum got tangled up in a different sort of weigh-in controversy.

Kelvin Gastelum was the last to hit the scales ahead of the fight and was rubbed down frantically by his team behind the towel to get rid of as much perspiration as possible. He weighed in at 184 pounds, a full two pounds under the 186 limit for a non-title middleweight bout.

However, a closer look at the video of the weigh-in showed that Kelvin Gastelum's elbows appeared to be touching the shoulders of his coach Rafael Cordeiro, who was positioned right behind the towel. The reveal raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the weigh-in, especially with Gastelum's reputation of missing weights and also because he stripped down before hitting the scale.

NYSAC soon released a statement declaring that the official weight would not be disturbed and the fight would go ahead as per schedule while they review the footage further.

Kelvin Gastelum sent out a tweet regarding the matter, calling it "fake news".

#FakeNews Don’t believe everything you read. Lets do this tomorrow! Thank you all for your support! #UFC244 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 1, 2019

