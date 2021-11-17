How many times has Khamzat Chimaev been hit in his UFC career so far?

Khamzat Chimaev has been hit just twice in four UFC fights so far, including only one significant strike.

The Swedish fighter, who's 4-0 in UFC and 10-0 in his professional MMA career has finished all ten of his opponents. 'Borz' has never heard the starting bell of a third round either.

Khamzat Chimaev's four octagon appearances have seen him outland his four opponents, landing 254 strikes while absorbing just 2.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev I’m coming for all of you. And will smash everybody 👊🏼 I’m coming for all of you. And will smash everybody 👊🏼 https://t.co/4Ml8H3CPah

The Chechnya-born fighter has taken the UFC by storm and pocketed four back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses.

'Borz' also has a 17-second knockout on his UFC resume. He finished Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds, needing only a single punch at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley.

In his latest fight at UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev finished Li Jingliang in devastating fashion. Chimaev established dominance early by attempting a takedown, which Jingliang was unable to defend.

He then moved to the back mount position and sunk in a tight rear-naked choke which saw 'The Leech' go to sleep.

Watch the finish below:

UFC are targeting Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns for January 2022

According to Frontkick.online, talks are underway for a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns for January 2022.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works.



Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence.



Shoutout to 🚨FIGHT NEWS 🚨A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works.Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence.Shoutout to @FrontkickOnline for first reporting the news. 🚨FIGHT NEWS 🚨A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works. Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence. Shoutout to @FrontkickOnline for first reporting the news. https://t.co/8fvgIXTNxK

A tweet posted by Frontkick.online revealed that the UFC are trying to get the two welterweights to sign the dotted line, for a bout next year.

“Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing ...”

Frontkick.online @FrontkickOnline Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing ... Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing ...

Gilbert Burns, who is coming off a win against Stephen Thompson, also commented on Chimaev and commended 'Borz' for his rampant rise in the UFC. Speaking to MMA Junkie, 'Durinho' stated:

"I think he is real. I think I will face him soon. I think he needs one more win and I think he will have one, and if guys like Colby don't even say my name and Masvidal and Leon why not? I'll give the opportunity to him."

Watch Gilbert Burns' full interview with MMA Junkie below:

