How many times has Max Holloway been knocked down? Has ‘Blessed’ ever tasted the canvas? What you need to know

Max Holloway is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC and has earned a reputation for his appealing fighting style and elite striking ability throughout his career.

'Blessed' is the former featherweight champion and has fought a who's who of former champions and top-ranked contenders. During his reign as featherweight champion, the Hawaiian successfully retained his title on three occasions and did so in impressive fashion against the likes of Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, and Brian Ortega.

After cementing his legacy as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, the 33-year-old is set to make another attempt at 155-pounds as he is scheduled to challenge Justin Gaethje for his 'BMF' title at UFC 300 this Saturday.

How many times has Max Holloway been knocked down?

When taking his fighting style and past opponents into account, it is remarkable that Max Holloway is the owner of quite an impressive statistic.

According to Marca, the former UFC featherweight champion has never been knocked down in his career, which includes 30 bouts inside the octagon. That stat is truly an impressive feat as he has fought a number of opponents known to possess knockout power, including Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Anthony Pettis.

Despite his competition, Holloway has yet to be knocked down and continues to display his resilience. He has tasted defeat on seven occasions, with six coming via decision and one via submission.

How will Max Holloway's granite chin hold up against Justin Gaethje's explosive power?

Max Holloway will definitely have his hands full when he challenges Justin Gaethje at the historic UFC 300 event this Saturday.

The 'BMF' title clash will be tough test for 'Blessed' granite chin as Gaethje has been known for his highlight reel knockout wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Michael Johnson, and Donald Cerrone. The narrative surrounding Holloway's chin is very similar to the one surrounding Tony Ferguson when he fought 'The Highlight' for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 249.

At the time, Ferguson was also known for his resilience and his chin, but Gaethje was too much as he landed a number of powerful strikes. Despite not finishing ;El Cucuy' with a definitive knockout, the referee stepped in and called a stop to the bout because he was taking too many unanswered strikes.

It will be interesting to see whether Holloway's chin will hold up against Gaethje and he can prove the oddsmakers wrong by winning the 'BMF' title.

