How many times did Sean O'Malley hit Kris Moutinho? A look back at the UFC 264 fight

Rising superstar Sean O'Malley's fight against Kris Moutinho is considered to be one of the highlights of 'Suga's career.

The two athletes locked horns in July 2021. They fought in a bantamweight scrap on the main card of UFC 264, which was headlined by a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The event marked Moutinho's debut in the promotion. The fight was mostly a one-sided affair where O'Malley outclassed his opponent for the majority of the fight and caused severe damage to him.

Moutinho, who was a heavy underdog, showed his toughness and absorbed many of those heavy strikes. But in the end, the cumulative damage proved to be too much as the fight was stopped in the third round, and 'Suga' was declared the winner by TKO.

O'Malley landed 230 out of a total of 318 significant strikes with a 72% accuracy. 177 of those strikes were to the head, while the rest were to the body and legs. In response, the 31-year-old managed to land only 70 heavy blows with a 32% accuracy, and 39 of those strikes were to the head.

The bout was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honor, and both athletes took home a bonus cheque of $75,000 each.

How did Kris Moutinho's career fare after the Sean O'Malley fight?

After his loss against Sean O'Malley at UFC 264, Kris Moutinho went toe-to-toe against Guido Cannetti at UFC Fight Night 203 in March 2022. The night did not go well for the 31-year-old as he suffered a knockout loss in the first round of the fight.

After the fight, the Massachusetts native parted ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion. He was then seen in action a year later, in March 2023. He went up against Antonio Catillo Jr. at Combat Zone 79. Moutinho managed to bounce back that night and scored a second-round submission victory.

The former UFC fighter competed next in June 2023 and took on Matheus Silva at CES MMA 74. Moutinho proved himself to be the better fighter that night and scored a second-round knockout.

Moutinho was last seen in action in November 2023. He locked horns against Jay Pessly at Combat Zone 82 and submitted him via a guillotine choke in the first round.

With that, the 31-year-old is currently riding a three-fight win streak in his MMA career.