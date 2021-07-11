UFC 264 bonuses: Which fighters won $75,000?

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus for delivering a barnburner of a fight at UFC 264. Both fighters took home $75,000.

The 'Performance of the Night' bonus went to Tai Tuivasa and Dricus du Plessis. They were also rewarded $75,000 for their efforts.

75k bonuses tomorrow night. Thanks — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 10, 2021

The bonus amount was raised from $50,000 to $75,000 for UFC 264.

UFC 264 ended with a controversial victory for Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor by TKO via doctor stoppage in the main event of UFC 264. The fight ended on a controversial note as 'The Notorious' injured his ankle in the opening round of the fight.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision as all three judges scored the contest 29-28 in Burns' favor.

After the win, 'Durinho' called out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for a fight. This was the Brazilian fighter's first outing since his TKO loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

In the heavyweight scrap, Tai Tuivasa emerged victorious as he knocked out Greg Hardy in the first round of the fight. After the fight, Tuivasa went on to perform his infamous 'shoey' ritual. It went a step further when he took a shoey from a fan that had beer mixed with Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce.

Irene Aldana also had a good day in the office as she defeated Yana Kunitskaya via TKO in the opening round of the fight.

Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho blew the roof off the T-Mobile arena as they delivered a highly entertaining fight for the Las Vegas audience. The fight ended with a TKO stoppage victory for 'Sugar' in the third round.

Moutinho garnered praise from many members of the MMA community for his toughness during the fight.

In the UFC 264 prelims, Niko Price and Michel Pereira went back-and-forth in a thrilling three-round fight. Pereira won the fight via unanimous decision as all three judges scored the contest 29-28 in the Brazilian fighter's favor.

Ilia Topuria extended his winning streak to 11 after knocking out rising featherweight prospect Ryan Hall in the opening round of the UFC 264 bout.

Also Read: UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 full fight card results and video highlights

Edited by Avinash Tewari