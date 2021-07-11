Watch: Fan puts Dustin Poirier's hot sauce into Tai Tuivasa's 'shoey' after UFC 264 win

Following a big win at UFC 264, knockout artist Tai Tuivasa honored the tradition known as 'shoey'. The 28-year-old heavyweight poured beer into the shoe and didn't hesitate to chug it.

While leaving the arena, one of the fans asked Tuivasa to do another shoey. The Australian, however, paid no attention to the fan pouring a bottle of Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce into the shoe.

When Tuivasa drank the beer, he clearly didn't like the taste of it. You can watch the video below:

As if a shoey wasn’t enough... a fan put hot sauce in this one for @bambamtuivasa 🥵 @espnmma#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/mdyDUDoP9u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

Tuivasa performed a shoey for the first time in UFC in February 2018. Since then, 'Bam Bam' has made sure to make a spectacle of his tradition every time he wins a fight.

In 2019, Tuivasa also inspired Donald Cerrone to do a shoey.

"Ooh, right out of Cowboy's boot, and I'm sure it's been a long day!" 😂



Nothing to see here... Just Donald Cerrone and Tai Tuivasa doing a shoey at #UFC234 🤘 pic.twitter.com/lNPkgA7Drv — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 10, 2019

Tai Tuivasa hoping to challenge a ranked opponent in his next fight

Tai Tuivasa defeated Greg Hardy via knockout in the first round of the fight. He is now on a three-fight win streak, all of which came by way of KO/TKO.

The Aussie is now convinced that his resume is good enough to earn a fight opposite a ranked opponent.

After his win, Tuivasa reminded Hardy that he shouldn't have agreed to fight him.

"He wanted to bang with me. I'm not the right guy to bang with. Pick another bloke," said Tai Tuivasa.

DROPPED HIM WHERE HE STOOD!



🇦🇺 @BamBamTuivasa is not the guy to stand and bang with! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/tdnEiF5HAO — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

Hardy did catch Tuivasa with a stinging punch that forced the Australian to retreat. When the former NFL star charged forward to put the nail in the coffin, Tuivasa landed a huge left hand that folded Hardy to the canvas.

With 11 of his 12 wins coming by knockout, Tuivasa has established himself as one of the most hard-hitting heavyweights in the UFC.

