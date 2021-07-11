Watch: Fan puts Dustin Poirier's hot sauce into Tai Tuivasa's 'shoey' after UFC 264 win

Following a big win at UFC 264, knockout artist Tai Tuivasa honored the tradition known as 'shoey'. The 28-year-old heavyweight poured beer into the shoe and didn't hesitate to chug it.
While leaving the arena, one of the fans asked Tuivasa to do another shoey. The Australian, however, paid no attention to the fan pouring a bottle of Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce into the shoe.
When Tuivasa drank the beer, he clearly didn't like the taste of it. You can watch the video below:
Tuivasa performed a shoey for the first time in UFC in February 2018. Since then, 'Bam Bam' has made sure to make a spectacle of his tradition every time he wins a fight.
In 2019, Tuivasa also inspired Donald Cerrone to do a shoey.
Tai Tuivasa hoping to challenge a ranked opponent in his next fight
Tai Tuivasa defeated Greg Hardy via knockout in the first round of the fight. He is now on a three-fight win streak, all of which came by way of KO/TKO.
The Aussie is now convinced that his resume is good enough to earn a fight opposite a ranked opponent.
After his win, Tuivasa reminded Hardy that he shouldn't have agreed to fight him.
"He wanted to bang with me. I'm not the right guy to bang with. Pick another bloke," said Tai Tuivasa.
Hardy did catch Tuivasa with a stinging punch that forced the Australian to retreat. When the former NFL star charged forward to put the nail in the coffin, Tuivasa landed a huge left hand that folded Hardy to the canvas.
With 11 of his 12 wins coming by knockout, Tuivasa has established himself as one of the most hard-hitting heavyweights in the UFC.