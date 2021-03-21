What is a 'Shoey' and how is UFC heavyweight 'Bam Bam' Tai Tuivasa associated with it?

Tai Tuivasa is well known for honoring the tradition called 'shoey' after registering a victory inside the UFC octagon. The Australian heavyweight was the first fighter to introduce the celebration in the UFC, when he proceeded to perform it at UFC 221 with a win over Cyril Asker.

Although the practice was originally initiated in Chicago, United States, in the early 20th century, it remains largely popular in Tuivasa's home country, Australia. The celebration requires an individual to start chugging alcohol from a worn shoe.

Tai Tuivasa's countryman, Daniel Ricciardo, who is a Formula 1 driver, is also one of the popular sportspersons to consistently perform shoey.

At UFC 234 in 2019, Tuivasa also inspired Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone to do a shoey from the stands.

Tuivasa's most recent shoey was at UFC 254 in October last year when he defeated Stefan Struve. Since beer was not allowed inside the Flash Forum venue, the Australian stormed backstage and performed the shoey with YouTubers Nelk Boys.

Tuivasa, however, cites his celebration as an "Australian thing". The 28-year-old had an interesting chat with ESPN's Ariel Helwani regarding it.

Tai Tuivasa looking to fight ranked opponent next

Tai Tuivasa secured his second consecutive victory at UFC Vegas 22 by defeating Harry Hunsucker via TKO in the first round. The Australian weathered some nasty kicks from Hansucker, and stung the heavyweight with a series of punches that folded him to the canvas.

Following the fight, Tuivasa stated that he needs to hear from the UFC about his next fight in the coming few days. 'Bam Bam' added that he would be interested in fighting a ranked opponent.

Tuivasa has now gone on to score two back-to-back wins since encountering a three-fight losing streak against Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov, and Sergey Spivak.