"It's iconic" - Israel Adesanya praises Tai Tuivasa for popularizing the shoey celebration

Israel Adesanya recently offered his take on Tai Tuivasa's epic shoeys. The Australian has become synonymous with chugging beers out of a shoe after every win. 'The Last Stylebender' seemingly can't get enough of it.

Adesanya was recently seen out on the prowl for some footwear at New York's Flight Club. During his quest to upgrade his fit, the Kiwi opened up about Tai Tuisvasa's shoeys while in conversation with Complex's Joe La Puma.

The UFC middleweight champion admitted that he was glad 'Bam Bam' found a way to express himself in a unique way. Furthermore, the heavyweight's 'Shoeyvasa' venture is something that could yield significant profits. Adesanya said:

"Honestly, it's iconic. I love it for him. I love the fact that he's even got his 'Shoeyvasa' contraption out now. Yeah, I don't know. I just think it's his brand. It's just him. Same thing, expression. Him being authentically himself. Who would have thought, sitting on the cage, pouring a beer into a disgusting pair of sneakers, and drinking them is going to be so iconic? No one did. But 'Bam Bam' did. He did it and now look at him. He's shining."

Check out Israel Adesanya's interaction with Joe La Puma right here:

Israel Adesanya believes fighting in the UFC is therapeutic

Israel Adesanya recently sat down with Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God on the Brilliant Idiots podcast to discuss a whole host of matters. One among them was the importance of mental health and therapy.

At one point, Charlamagne suggested that fighting in the UFC is similar to therapy, considering the cathartic nature of the experience. Adesanya could not help but agree. Here's what the Kiwi had to say about the same:

"Yeah. Fighting, it is. Kind of like comedians. I got the chips and dip on my shoulder. There's certain things I want to express from past trauma that I get to do so now."

Watch Adesanya on the Brilliant Idiots podcast right here:

'The Last Stylebender' is currently coming off an impressive unanimous decision win against former foe Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The fight took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on February 12.

