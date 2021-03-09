How many title fights have been scheduled for UFC 261?

UFC 261 is more than a month away and already has two title fights booked on the card. One of the fights will feature UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili defending her title against former champion Rose 'Thug Rose' Namajunas.

The card will also host a title defense by Russian fighter Valentina Shevchenko as she takes on Jessica Andrade in Andrade's second fight in the Flyweight division.

The card has an interesting roster of fighters participating, with three of them having competed against each other very recently.

Rose Namajunas was the champion of the Strawweight division, but Jessica Andrade knocked her out with a memorable body slam to win the Strawweight title at UFC 237 in May 2019.

Jessica Andrade went on to defend her title against Zhang Weili but lost to the Chinese fighter in August 2019. She then fought Rose Namajunas in a rematch at UFC 251 in July 2020. Namajunas was able to exact revenge as she emerged the victor via a split decision.

Andrade moved down for her Strawweight debut and faced Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie in October 2020. She defeated Chookagian via TKO in the closing moments of round one, setting herself up to lock horns with 'The Bullet' and compete for the title.

What are the other fights that we may witness at UFC 261?

UFC 261 will take place on April 24, 2020. Although the card is already packed full of exciting fighters like Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili, it may have even more to offer.

Advertisement

According to Sherdog, the current card for UFC 261 looks as stacked as a card can get. In addition to the two title fights, fans may also get to witness a rematch between former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall.

The two first competed back in 2010 at Ring of Combat 31. In only his third professional MMA fight, Chris Weidman handed Uriah Hall his first professional MMA loss. Uriah Hall will get a chance at redemption after 11 long years at UFC 261.

Furthermore, Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith will return to the Octagon at UFC 261. According to MMA Junkie, Smith will step in for an injured Johnny Walker to face Jimmy Crute in a Light Heavyweight face-off.