How many UFC wins does Matt Riddle have?

Matt Riddle is one of the emerging WWE superstars and a potential future champion. His career as a professional mixed martial artist in the UFC held equal promise.

In 12 fights inside the octagon, Matt Riddle scored seven wins, losing only thrice. Two of his fights, both of which he won, were ruled no contests following positive drug tests.

Riddle began his mixed martial arts career as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter Season 7. He won his first pro bout against Dante Rivera via unanimous decision at the series' finale. Two decision wins over Steve Bruno and Dan Cramer followed.

Riddle suffered all three of his professional losses across his following five fights. The stretch saw him win by way of knockout for the first time against DaMarques Johnson at UFC Live: Jones vs. Matyushenko. He was also knocked out in his first ever loss to Nick Osipczak at UFC 105.

His third and final loss came in a memorable fight against Lance Benoist that was awarded the Fight of the Night honor. 'Chipper' then bounced back from his inconsistency to go on a five-fight unbeaten streak.

Wins against Chris Clements and Che Mills were eventually overturned and ruled as no contests after Riddle tested positive for marijuana metabolites.

Matt Riddle and Dana White still don't see eye-to-eye

The failed cannabis tests ultimately proved to be Matt Riddle's undoing in the UFC. His second failure was the last straw for the promotion and they released him soon after.

Riddle seemingly hasn't quite gotten over the UFC's decision and holds grudges towards its president, Dana White. White insisted in an interview with Barstool Sports that he felt no animosity towards the former UFC fighter:

“I don’t wish the kid any ill will. I don’t hate Matt Riddle or dislike Matt Riddle in any way. I know he feels the opposite, as he should, but I don’t wish him any ill will or anything. But no, I don’t regret the decision that I made at that time.” [h/t MMA Mania]

However, Riddle lashed out at Dana White and accused him of trying to sabotage his career. In an Instagram post, the pro-wrestler quoted White's comments and responded:

"Dana I’m not mad that you fired me I’m mad because you’re a heartless moron with to much money and power and felt the need to call me a loser after you fired me when I was on a 4 fight win streak and had my 3rd child almost bankrupting me. Also to say it was the right call to fire me is the dumbest thing ever, you literally tried to ruin my career/life because your a little bald b*tch that couldn’t control me, so stop lying it’s sad bro"

