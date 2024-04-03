How many wins does Jessica Andrade have? A look into the Brazilian star's record

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is one of the most experienced female fighters on the promotion's roster.

Andrade's professional record of 37 matches includes an impressive 25 wins spread across a span of 12 years. She made her professional debut in Brazil and fought for seven different promotions in her first seven outings.

The Brazilian made her debut on Sep. 6, 2011, against Weidy Borges and put in a clinical performance to win by TKO in the second round. Her first loss came in her third fight against Kinberly Novaes. In her first 10 fights in Brazil, Andrade won eight times and lost only twice.

It took Andrade only two years to get noticed by the UFC as she signed on with them in 2013 and made her debut against Liz Carmouche. Andrade lost to Carmouche via second round TKO at UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Moraga.

'Bate Estaca' has been a part of the UFC ever since, initially fighting in the bantamweight division before moving to the strawweight division in 2016.

Andrade moved up to the flyweight division four years later in 2020 at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie and even challenged for the title.

How many title fights has Jessica Andrade fought in?

Jessica Andrade has fought four times in a championship fight in the UFC. Her first title shot came as a strawweight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211. Andrade failed to overcome the defending champion and lost after a hard-fought five rounds.

Check out Jessica Andrade's fight highlights below:

Andrade finally found success when she was matched up against Rose Namajunas on the back of three straight wins. Their title fight at UFC 237 was won by Andrade via a second-round slam KO.

Check out Jessica Andrade's only title win below:

The Brazilian's title reign did not last long as Zhang Weili got the better of her just 42 seconds into Andrade's first title defense.

Soon after, she made her flyweight debut and received a shot at the title against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261. Andrade was overwhelmed by Shevchenko and eventually lost by TKO after the fight was stopped in the second round.

Andrade will feature on the historic UFC 300 early preliminary card against Marina Rodriguez in a strawweight bout.

